Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (18th November, 2019): Corey Graves, Bully Ray, Lana and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal 19 Nov 2019, 11:42 IST

Triple H inviting Kevin Owens to join NXT

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with Becky Lynch challenging Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for a fight but instead, The IIconics showed up. It led to a tag team match between the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, which The Man and The Queen eventually won. It was also revealed that Samoa Joe is going to be a guest commentator for the show.

RAW also featured Seth Rollins wrestle Andrade for the right to be the captain of the men's team of the Red brand. They delivered an incredible performance but the match had to be stopped due to the interference from SmackDown's Lucha House Party. Another amazing match between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre ended in a no-contest owing to a sudden appearance from Triple H and the NXT roster.

Lana revealed on tonight's show that she had filed for divorce and that she and Bobby Lashley issued a restraining order against Rusev. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were supposed to have a RAW Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Viking Raiders but Authors of Pain took them down in the backstage area. It led to Erik and Ivar defend their titles in an impromptu match against the unlikely duo of Randy Orton and Ricochet. Yet again, the match didn't reach a proper conclusion due to the NXT and SmackDown roster invading the Red brand. Tonight's show went off-air with the Black-and-Gold brand standing tall over the main roster talents and Triple H inviting RAW and SmackDown to invade NXT on Wednesday.

The final edition of the Red brand before WWE Survivor Series showcased a proper balance between incredible matches and advancement of storylines and here are the tweets highlighting the best moments from the episode.

Superstars are brawling everywhere. We'll see you this Sunday at Royal Rumble! #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) November 19, 2019

Typical. 1 step forward...2 steps back. That’s the story of our careers. But we love it...we love the adversity. It makes our victories that much sweeter. See you soon AOP. #Raw — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) November 19, 2019

The moral of the story is that this arena has terrible security #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) November 19, 2019

AEW shirt guy vs. Randy Orton #RAW pic.twitter.com/TNBxHWmj9A — GIF Skull - Half-Life NOT 3 Is Confirmed (@GIFSkull) November 19, 2019

So, we get a NO CONTEST only to get the same typical attack, and run that we got for the last 3 weeks, across both #Raw & #SmackDown?



Though, I did love the WORKED SHOOT Triple had going there with Kevin Owens, this is hardly exciting whatsoever. — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) November 19, 2019

I wonder what's in Rowan's cage?



I mean imagine if it was....



OH DEAR GOD PLEASE NO!#Raw#RawBoston pic.twitter.com/XLFoxCDc5z — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) November 19, 2019

3 Smackdown guys just jumped the rail on Seth and Andrade and then proceeded to walk up the #Raw ramp...untouched, unscathed.@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/9kt9VUxCFu — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 19, 2019

I get so flustered with love from @fightbobby that I don’t know what comes out of my mouth at times..... regardless of where we are at Bobby will protect me ! #Raw https://t.co/Ue5kp2IdtZ — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 19, 2019

