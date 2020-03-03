Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (2nd March 2020): Paige, Drew McIntyre, Triple H, and others comment on the show
The post-Super ShowDown edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman. They mentioned how Drew McIntyre will never be able to defeat The Beast Incarnate and eventually got interrupted by The Scottish Psychopath himself. In a shocking turn of events, McIntyre took down Lesnar following three Claymore kicks and showcased that he is indeed ready to main event WrestleMania.
Aleister Black was set to face AJ Styles on this week's RAW but he had to defeat both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to wrestle The Phenomenal One. However, Styles got the better of Black and utilized it to send a message to The Undertaker by imitating his signature pin. Shayna Baszler also put on a solid performance as she made Kairi Sane tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch. Liv Morgan picked up a win over Ruby Riott in a match where Sarah Logan acted as the special guest referee.
Riddick Moss defended his WWE 24/7 Championship against Ricochet on RAW and after a back-and-forth battle, successfully retained the gold. Seth Rollins and Murphy put their RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against Street Profits but this time, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford managed to walk out as the brand new Champions owing to some assist from Kevin Owens. It was also revealed on the show that Erick Rowan's cage had a gigantic spider.
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was supposed to provide a medical update on her husband, Edge, but she got interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper would then blame her for what had happened to The Rated R Superstar and hit her with an RKO to conclude the show.
Overall, RAW delivered an incredible show this week and reminded the fans that WrestleMania is knocking on the door. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.
Published 03 Mar 2020, 13:26 IST