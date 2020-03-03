Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (2nd March 2020): Paige, Drew McIntyre, Triple H, and others comment on the show

Randy Orton crossed the limit on RAW

The post-Super ShowDown edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman. They mentioned how Drew McIntyre will never be able to defeat The Beast Incarnate and eventually got interrupted by The Scottish Psychopath himself. In a shocking turn of events, McIntyre took down Lesnar following three Claymore kicks and showcased that he is indeed ready to main event WrestleMania.

Aleister Black was set to face AJ Styles on this week's RAW but he had to defeat both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to wrestle The Phenomenal One. However, Styles got the better of Black and utilized it to send a message to The Undertaker by imitating his signature pin. Shayna Baszler also put on a solid performance as she made Kairi Sane tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch. Liv Morgan picked up a win over Ruby Riott in a match where Sarah Logan acted as the special guest referee.

Riddick Moss defended his WWE 24/7 Championship against Ricochet on RAW and after a back-and-forth battle, successfully retained the gold. Seth Rollins and Murphy put their RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against Street Profits but this time, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford managed to walk out as the brand new Champions owing to some assist from Kevin Owens. It was also revealed on the show that Erick Rowan's cage had a gigantic spider.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was supposed to provide a medical update on her husband, Edge, but she got interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper would then blame her for what had happened to The Rated R Superstar and hit her with an RKO to conclude the show.

Overall, RAW delivered an incredible show this week and reminded the fans that WrestleMania is knocking on the door. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

Who's better at being hated right now than Randy Orton? #RAW pic.twitter.com/tt9zoBhCsL — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) March 3, 2020

“You never hear the shot that takes you down.” #RAW pic.twitter.com/PZPeFCweGL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 3, 2020

Oscars. Golden Globes. Critics Choice. MTV Moon popcorn man. ESPYS. Slammys. Give it all to @RandyOrton & @TheBethPhoenix. "I love your kids & husband more than you." You can't build any bigger to return appearance of Edge. If you reply to me w/ complains of segment, GFY. #RAW — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) March 3, 2020

Advertisement

*Beth Phoenix gets RKO'd*



Entire Locker Room comes out



*Matt Hardy Career almost gets ended*



Nobody Helps Him#RAW — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) March 3, 2020

Yes this is an uncomfortable, tense moment.

But on the other hand, @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins were in the main event of RAW #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) March 3, 2020

Hit them so hard ... it could wake the dead. #Raw https://t.co/KcZsIasqHX — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 3, 2020

Im just catching up on what happened tonight on #raw because I was 30,000 feet in the sky but now that I’ve caught up my biggest takeaway is @ERICKROWAN can stay tf away from me. #spidersarentfriends — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 3, 2020

Swagger and TAG TEAM GOLD like nobody can... congratulations to @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins on winning the #Raw Tag Team titles! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0hhQt4HzsW — Triple H (@TripleH) March 3, 2020

That opening segment with Drew and Brock just made McIntyre a bigger star than he already is.



I loved the booking of that.#RAW — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) March 3, 2020