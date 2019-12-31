Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (30th December 2019): Rusev, Randy Orton, Sonya Deville, and others comment on the show
Dec 31, 2019 IST
The final WWE RAW episode of the year kicked off with Kevin Owens and he demanded a piece of Seth Rollins and AOP. The trio eventually made their way out and ganged up on The Prizefighter but Samoa Joe came to the aid of Kevin Owens. The teams had to be separated by security and ultimately escorted out of the arena.
Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy wrestled in a rematch from the TLC pay-per-view on the show. Just like their previous encounter, the two delivered a back-and-forth match on RAW which concluded with Black picking up the win. The episode also featured great matchups between Andrade and Ricochet, Charlotte Flair and Natalya, among others. Street Profits also grabbed a win over The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the show, thereby earning a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships.
However, the main focus of this episode was the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Like almost every other WWE wedding, the couple had a troublesome night with several people interrupting the ceremony. Liv Morgan returned to the Red brand during the wedding and revealed her ex-relationship with The Ravishing Russian. Rusev also made his presence felt and the show concluded without Lashley and Lana officializing their marriage.
Although RAW provided the fans with pretty good matches this week, the ending to the show received mixed responses from the audience and WWE Superstars. Whatever may be the reason, RAW was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.