Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (30th December 2019): Rusev, Randy Orton, Sonya Deville, and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Rusev and Liv Morgan

The final WWE RAW episode of the year kicked off with Kevin Owens and he demanded a piece of Seth Rollins and AOP. The trio eventually made their way out and ganged up on The Prizefighter but Samoa Joe came to the aid of Kevin Owens. The teams had to be separated by security and ultimately escorted out of the arena.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy wrestled in a rematch from the TLC pay-per-view on the show. Just like their previous encounter, the two delivered a back-and-forth match on RAW which concluded with Black picking up the win. The episode also featured great matchups between Andrade and Ricochet, Charlotte Flair and Natalya, among others. Street Profits also grabbed a win over The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the show, thereby earning a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships.

However, the main focus of this episode was the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Like almost every other WWE wedding, the couple had a troublesome night with several people interrupting the ceremony. Liv Morgan returned to the Red brand during the wedding and revealed her ex-relationship with The Ravishing Russian. Rusev also made his presence felt and the show concluded without Lashley and Lana officializing their marriage.

Although RAW provided the fans with pretty good matches this week, the ending to the show received mixed responses from the audience and WWE Superstars. Whatever may be the reason, RAW was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World He Didn’t Exist



Kiss my ass AJ 😎 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 31, 2019

Long term booking.

You love to see it. #RAW pic.twitter.com/gHQD5YwO9s — Julian the wrestling fan 🍥 (@Julian_NXT) December 31, 2019

When Sports Entertainment meets trashy romance novels meets Jerry Springer.



THAT. WAS. AWESOME.

😂😂😂#Raw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 31, 2019

I can’t believe that wedding didn’t go as planned. @WWE #RAW — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 31, 2019

The last #Raw of the decade...I’ve been here for the entire decade...and then some......plenty of highs and lows...you know the story...but I’m #StillHere...and @thecurthawkins & I are #NeverDefeated! pic.twitter.com/U5CzMgALKW — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 31, 2019

Randy Orton deserves an Oscar 🏆 for that performance #RAW

pic.twitter.com/neVHDcdyqX — Mark Out Mania | HK AKA Brick Flair (@RealMarkOutHK) December 31, 2019

Seth Rollins understands what the AOP are saying the way Han Solo understood what Chewbacca said #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) December 31, 2019

WWE finally giving us the Samoa Joe face run we deserve. #RAW pic.twitter.com/p4RAXHBNSb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

Stand Tall on the greatest day of them all #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 31, 2019