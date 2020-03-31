Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (30th March 2020): Austin Theory, Shayna Baszler, and others comment on the show
- Check out what Baszler had to say regarding her assault on Becky Lynch.
- Here are some of the best reactions on this week's RAW.
This week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Undertaker. The Phenom delivered a menacing promo on AJ Styles and reminded The Phenomenal One that he shouldn't have messed with The Deadman's family.
Looking back at her WrestleMania 35 main-event match, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch sent a final warning to Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades attacked her from behind and laid The Man out with the Kirifuda Clutch. Charlotte Flair attacked the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in the parking lot to gain the upper hand before their match at 'The Show of Shows'.
Aleister Black continued to build momentum on the Red brand by picking up a win over an enhancement talent. Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka made quick work of NXT's Kayden Carter and in the process, sent a strong message to her WrestleMania opponents, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Zelina Vega announced on the show that WWE United States Champion Andrade has suffered a rib injury and the debuting Austin Theory will replace him at WrestleMania 36. Theory would also team up with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins on RAW to take on The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a losing effort.
Owens pinned Garza to pick up the win for his team but The Monday Night Messiah took him out with the Stomp almost immediately. Owens regrouped and warned Seth Rollins that he will make an example out of him come WrestleMania. This week's RAW concluded with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, who stated that Drew McIntyre will be just another Superstar to become a victim of The Beast Incarnate.
The WrestleMania 36 go-home show of the Red brand was a bit slow but it was trending on social media throughout the night. Here we present to you some of the most interesting reactions regarding this latest episode.