Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (30th March 2020): Austin Theory, Shayna Baszler, and others comment on the show

Check out what Baszler had to say regarding her assault on Becky Lynch.

Here are some of the best reactions on this week's RAW.

WWE RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Undertaker. The Phenom delivered a menacing promo on AJ Styles and reminded The Phenomenal One that he shouldn't have messed with The Deadman's family.

Looking back at her WrestleMania 35 main-event match, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch sent a final warning to Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades attacked her from behind and laid The Man out with the Kirifuda Clutch. Charlotte Flair attacked the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in the parking lot to gain the upper hand before their match at 'The Show of Shows'.

Aleister Black continued to build momentum on the Red brand by picking up a win over an enhancement talent. Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka made quick work of NXT's Kayden Carter and in the process, sent a strong message to her WrestleMania opponents, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Zelina Vega announced on the show that WWE United States Champion Andrade has suffered a rib injury and the debuting Austin Theory will replace him at WrestleMania 36. Theory would also team up with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins on RAW to take on The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a losing effort.

Owens pinned Garza to pick up the win for his team but The Monday Night Messiah took him out with the Stomp almost immediately. Owens regrouped and warned Seth Rollins that he will make an example out of him come WrestleMania. This week's RAW concluded with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, who stated that Drew McIntyre will be just another Superstar to become a victim of The Beast Incarnate.

The WrestleMania 36 go-home show of the Red brand was a bit slow but it was trending on social media throughout the night. Here we present to you some of the most interesting reactions regarding this latest episode.

Paul Heyman absolutely nailed it with this promo



There is no one better to sell you on a match than Paul Heyman #RAW pic.twitter.com/dcOK1OMpbb — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 31, 2020

I don’t know how #WrestleMania is going to turn out, but I do know one thing. The build has featured some of the best promo work for the show in a decade or more. #Raw — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) March 31, 2020

We need to give a lot of praise and appreciation to Asuka for being a workhorse during this quarantine! She has worked RAW, Smackdown, and Main Event shows consistently. Done commentary, promos, segments, and matches as well. She is the BEST! @WWEAsuka #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/RFLXixnD55 — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) March 31, 2020

Advertisement

“You accepted a Last Man Standing match with me.. A MAN.. who will dive face first into a flaming table with thumbtacks lodged into every part of my body just to grab that torch that you took for granted!”



Godly promo by Edge. 🙌🏼#RAW



pic.twitter.com/542VQC7LSl — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) March 31, 2020

I bet Asuka would make a good metal singer. #RAW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 31, 2020

Don’t scream “WrestleMania” twice in one night and think you’re gonna land on me🚀#dodgedabullet #RAW — Austin Theory (@austintheory1) March 31, 2020

Austin Theory has to make the catch here sheesh... #RAW pic.twitter.com/pOb8fDgTFp — 2 Sweet Wrestling (@2SweetPod) March 31, 2020

Montez Ford to Austin Theory: Weren’t you supposed to catch me?!



Austin Theory: #RAW pic.twitter.com/JnfLN6zUgF — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) March 31, 2020

Austin Theory was in Evolve in the 4th Quarter of 2019 as their World Champion. Now he is on #Raw, in the ring with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and on the #Wrestlemania card. Its the most simplistic of explanations why but like I said, he is the future of the company — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) March 31, 2020

1. I loved this promo from the @Undertaker!



2. This isn’t the American Badass or any other previous version of Taker.



Big Question: What do we call this new version of the Undertaker?



Maybe Death Row Records Taker? #RAW #Wrestlemaniapic.twitter.com/fez4kbigz0 — Ellis Mbeh #StayAtHome (@EllisMbeh) March 31, 2020

"I'll make you famous"



Looks like The American Bad Ass is BACK! #RAW pic.twitter.com/24b2eFoeSP — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) March 31, 2020

How the phone conversation went between my mom & I tonight... pic.twitter.com/C725SKqUwk — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 31, 2020

Not a drill!!!! Not a drilll!!!! I’M freaking out and scaring my neighbours!!!



Time to get our babies back!! let’s go Blissy @AlexaBliss_WWE



WRESTLEMANIA woohoo!!! Let’s go BLISS CROSS APPLESAUCE!!!!!!!!! Women’s Tag Team Championships 💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/EHr3xJc77B pic.twitter.com/sFojHiZuZ7 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 31, 2020

KayfabeBreaker Undertaker #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) March 31, 2020

My message was quite a bit louder. https://t.co/wPQFCrv8aA — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 31, 2020