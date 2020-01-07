Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (6th January 2020): AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens. The Big Show and Samoa Joe

The first RAW of the year kicked off with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate's advocate announced that Lesnar will not defend the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, instead enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match at no. 1.

Andrade and Rey Mysterio fought it out for the WWE United States Championship in the first match of the night. At one point, Mysterio had got the three count but the match restarted as Andrade's foot was on the ropes. The US Champion would not only retain the gold but also humiliate The Master of 619 by taking off his mask. It resulted in a backstage brawl between the two and we are waiting for a rematch to be made official.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders successfully defended against Street Profits and The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the episode. Bobby Lashley finally got married to Lana during the show but Rusev interrupted the celebrations. Also, AJ Styles decimated Akira Tozawa on RAW using the signature moves of Randy Orton!

The main event of the night saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and a returning Big Show team up against AOP and Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah brought a steel chair to the match, resulting in the battle to end in disqualification and now we are going to have a Fist Fight next week. Will Big Show be involved there as well? We will get the answer very soon.

The first RAW of the decade was pretty eventful. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

THE STRIVE FOR GOALS & GOLD,



WILL NEVER GET TOO OLD,



FOR THIS LITTLE SOUL,



SO HELP ME SO.



STILL,



WE WANT THE SMOKE!#StreetProfits #RAW pic.twitter.com/xSzzHk7oai — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) January 7, 2020

The Big Show has appeared on the first Raw of the 00’s, 10’s, and 20’s. #raw #wwe pic.twitter.com/GQ49nf1O82 — AF (@amazingframes) January 7, 2020

I bought a car while I watched #RAW — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 7, 2020

We opened with a @reymysterio match and closed with a Big Show match. Pretty sure the first RAW of the decade was a Nitro. #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 7, 2020

BIG SHOW HITS THE WOMAN'S RIGHT ON ROLLINS! 😏#WWE #RAW — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) January 7, 2020

I never thought I’d hear a “We want Big Show” chant in 2020.#RAW pic.twitter.com/crlc12KCej — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) January 7, 2020

Years that @Sheltyb803 has competed on @WWE #Raw:



- 2004

- 2005

- 2006

- 2007

- 2008

- 2009

- 2019

- 2020 — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) January 7, 2020

Well damn, this version of Drew McIntyre is working well so far. He seems to be having fun out there and the camera always picks up that kind of stuff. #RAW — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) January 7, 2020

“Hello 90s? I have all these new wrestlers under the age of 40 on my roster but need the Big Show to main event tonight” #RAW pic.twitter.com/K4B2Y5jaMo — CULT OF PERSONALITY ❌2020❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) January 7, 2020

“It is I, Rusev, from #RusevDay”



The one legitimate laugh this whole clutserfuck angle has given me. #RAW pic.twitter.com/hgb6x52KjG — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) January 7, 2020

Don’t ask. I’m not telling.



I don’t wanna talk about it. All I can say is there is something wrong with @ERICKROWAN. Something REALLY wrong with Rowan. @WWE #RAW #WTF — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 7, 2020

Brock Lesnar has now shown up to every #Raw of 2020 so far. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 7, 2020

Wow, really got some height on THAT one uncle Al 😒 https://t.co/pwaUZ7gBK8 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 7, 2020

When it’s all said and done....there can be only 3..2...1!!!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/OwRPKa3agh — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 7, 2020