Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (6th January 2020): AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and others comment on the show
Jan 07, 2020 IST
The first RAW of the year kicked off with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate's advocate announced that Lesnar will not defend the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, instead enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match at no. 1.
Andrade and Rey Mysterio fought it out for the WWE United States Championship in the first match of the night. At one point, Mysterio had got the three count but the match restarted as Andrade's foot was on the ropes. The US Champion would not only retain the gold but also humiliate The Master of 619 by taking off his mask. It resulted in a backstage brawl between the two and we are waiting for a rematch to be made official.
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders successfully defended against Street Profits and The O.C's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the episode. Bobby Lashley finally got married to Lana during the show but Rusev interrupted the celebrations. Also, AJ Styles decimated Akira Tozawa on RAW using the signature moves of Randy Orton!
The main event of the night saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and a returning Big Show team up against AOP and Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah brought a steel chair to the match, resulting in the battle to end in disqualification and now we are going to have a Fist Fight next week. Will Big Show be involved there as well? We will get the answer very soon.
The first RAW of the decade was pretty eventful. The show was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.