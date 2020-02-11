Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (February 10, 2020): Tommy Dreamer, Kairi Sane, Riddick Moss, and others comment on the show
This week's edition of WWE RAW kicked off with a war of words between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins which soon erupted into a massive brawl between Owens' group and Rollins' group. After that, we got to witness the first match of the night where Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship in a match against Asuka.
After a back and forth fight, Lynch managed to retain her title but soon after she was subjected to a heinous attack from former 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.
After this, a tag-team match between the team of 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss and Street Profits took place. The Street Profits picked up an easy victory and soon after Moss shocked the WWE Universe and Mojo by pinning Mojo to become the new 24/7 Champion.
The main event of the night witnessed a huge eight-man tag team match which saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders teaming up once again to take on Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and The Authors Of Pain. Rollins & Co. picked up the win when Murphy pinned Joe owing to a distraction caused by the AOP.
Overall, it was a fairly entertaining episode of Monday Night RAW and now take a look at some of the best tweets that talk about this week's episode of the Red brand.