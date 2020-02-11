Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (February 10, 2020): Tommy Dreamer, Kairi Sane, Riddick Moss, and others comment on the show

Seth Rollins putting the Stomp on Samoa Joe

This week's edition of WWE RAW kicked off with a war of words between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins which soon erupted into a massive brawl between Owens' group and Rollins' group. After that, we got to witness the first match of the night where Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship in a match against Asuka.

After a back and forth fight, Lynch managed to retain her title but soon after she was subjected to a heinous attack from former 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

After this, a tag-team match between the team of 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss and Street Profits took place. The Street Profits picked up an easy victory and soon after Moss shocked the WWE Universe and Mojo by pinning Mojo to become the new 24/7 Champion.

The main event of the night witnessed a huge eight-man tag team match which saw Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders teaming up once again to take on Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and The Authors Of Pain. Rollins & Co. picked up the win when Murphy pinned Joe owing to a distraction caused by the AOP.

Overall, it was a fairly entertaining episode of Monday Night RAW and now take a look at some of the best tweets that talk about this week's episode of the Red brand.

Beautiful stunner by Kevin Owens.



Buddy Murphy sold this perfectly. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/FSf2mF3shJ — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) February 11, 2020

Becky Lynch hits another home run promo. #WWE #Raw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 11, 2020

"You wanna put your hands on The Man. You wanna sink your little rats teeth into my flesh just to get my attention... SHAYNA BABY mission accomplished!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/CU5nzN0KXJ — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) February 11, 2020

Everyone up in arms about @QoSBaszler biting @BeckyLynchWWE

I've been drinking blood since the 90s

Look how normal I turned out#Vampire#RAW flesh pic.twitter.com/fr4qDJ7YHw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 11, 2020

Matt Hardy is here!

Ngl with the crowd reaction I thought it was Jeff and I got hyped af.



Always nice to see Matt though. #RAW — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) February 11, 2020

Matt Hardy cut one of the best promos I’ve heard in a long time. Absolute legend! #RAW pic.twitter.com/UAViEv1bRy — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) February 11, 2020

Thank you for all you taught me Mojo. It was a great run. I learned all I could from you. It was time to move on. The 24/7 Championship is in a better place now. https://t.co/SHF1EJ9z8b — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) February 11, 2020

Tonight might have been Matt Hardy’s last time appearing on #RAW pic.twitter.com/8cKpFx89CL — Grant Kiker (@CurkCrimson) February 11, 2020