Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (February 17, 2020): Kairi Sane, MVP, Montez Ford, and others react on the show

A chaotic end to the show

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The show kicked off with Randy Orton brutally assaulting Matt Hardy yet again without explaining his similar attack on Edge a few weeks ago.

In the first match of the show, Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan after dropping him with two Black Mass kicks. Riddick Moss defended his 24/7 title against Mojo Rawley and R-Truth and successfully retained.

Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley teamed up to take on the team of Rusev and Humberto Carrilo. Garza took advantage of a distraction caused by Lashley to get the pinfall over The Super Athlete.

Natalya then took on Kairi Sane in a match and owing to an attack by Asuka outside the ring which dropped The Queen of Harts to the floor helped Kairi to earn a count-out victory over Natalya.

AJ Styles returned tonight after being out with an injury. Ricochet came out to challenge The Phenomenal One to a match but it was instead answered by Karl Anderson. Ricochet defeated Anderson via pinfall after dropping him with a new finishing move.

The main event match saw Murphy and AOP taking on Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders. Owens and his team won the match via DQ after Seth Rollins hit Owens with his title belt.

Overall, it was a decent episode of WWE RAW and now we will take a look at some tweets that highlight some of the best reactions from fans and Superstars regarding the show.

I think @RandyOrton & @MATTHARDYBRAND has best viewership of the night. All talent is busting their ass. Quality of matches isn't issue, it's meaning of matches. I love #WWE& I love Scorsese. But #RAW is like watching The Irishman EVERY WEEK. 3hrs weekly too long to see the same. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) February 18, 2020

"I'm gonna tear the living shit out of you!" - Shayna Baszler to Becky Lynch



THE ATTITUDE ERA IS BACK!!! 😂🤣 #wwe #rawpic.twitter.com/ypuATyiFIT — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) February 18, 2020

Michelle: just calm down will you, so what AJ mentioned you in his promo



Undertaker in his kitchen getting Mania ready:#RAW pic.twitter.com/TRHgyzYAmI — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) February 18, 2020

Me: curls up in bed, gets that perfect snuggle position and readies for a long slumber



My anxiety:#WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/l0wPfmUBui — Brothers of Discussion Podcast (@BODpodcast) February 18, 2020

WWE 2K characters getting caught in a glitch pic.twitter.com/jGwFpnpi57 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2020