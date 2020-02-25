Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (February 24, 2020): Shayna Baszler, Bobby Lashley and others comment on the show

A chaotic end to the show

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW took place in the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The show started with Randy Orton coming out to a huge chorus of boos from the WWE Universe in Winnipeg for the heinous attacks that he did on Canadian Superstar Edge a few weeks ago.

Orton grabbed a mic and went on saying that he was sorry for his actions but he did not give an explanation for them and said that none of the people in the arena could ever understand why he did what he did. He was interrupted by another Canadian Superstar in the form of Kevin Owens who said that he wanted to fight him and a match between the two was later made for the main event.

Up next was a match between Humberto Carrillo and his cousin Angel Garza. Both Superstars put on a clinic and it can be said that it was one of the best performances of the night. However, it was Garza who got away with a victory.

After a few more matches, the main event of the night took place between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The Viper and Owens went into battle from the get-go and each of them tried to get the better of the other. However, right into the middle of the match Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP came out to interfere in Owens' match.

Because of a distraction caused by Rollins and his disciples, Orton took advantage and tried to pin KO after dropping him with a DDT. However, to everyone's surprise, the match official did a fast three count and signaled to ring the bell.

Everybody in the arena including Rollins and Orton was confused and Owens was visibly annoyed. Later, Owens targetted the official and tore off his striped referee's uniform which revealed a Monday Night Messiah t-shirt beneath it and it was evident that the official was a follower of Rollins. Owens then put the unnamed referee through a table to get his revenge.

It was a very good and entertaining episode for the Red show and now we will take a look at some of the tweets that highlight some of the best moments from the show.

Jerry Lawler during the six women contract signing:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uYUHyBry4O — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) February 25, 2020

Mark my words, Montez Ford is gonna be a MONEY PLAYER in the future as a singles guy in #WWE



Dude is SO GOOD #Raw — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) February 25, 2020

So that's the person who finally bought a Seth Rollins t-shirt #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 25, 2020

Asuka seems to steal the show from the women a LOT lately! She's very entertaining to watch. #RAW pic.twitter.com/xe2OcgTO4l — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) February 25, 2020

"We want the smoke" - Street Profits

"Burn it down" - Seth Rollins

"We're gonna need a word" - fire marshal #RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 25, 2020