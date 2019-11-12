Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (November 11, 2019): Xavier Woods, Asuka, Street Profits comment on the show

The buildup to this year's Survivor Series continued with tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Becky Lynch kicked off the show with a promo to hype her match at the pay-per-view against Bayley and Shayna Baszler. She was then joined by Charlotte Flair for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Owing to some interference from the NXT Women's Champion, Asuka pinned Lynch and retained the title. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley also made her presence felt and the Survivor Series opponents engaged in a brief brawl.

Later on the show, Seth Rollins was interrupted by the reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter and it resulted in a match between the two. Imperium ganged up on the former WWE Universal Champion to end the match in a disqualification but the Street Profits and Kevin Owens came to his aid. They went on to defeat Imperium in an eight-man tag team match and it was revealed that Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre will join Seth Rollins to represent team RAW at Survivor Series.

NXT UK's invasion continued with Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews facing The Viking Raiders. The RAW Tag Team Champions maintained their dominance as they picked up the win. Lana was once again a part of a controversial segment on tonight's show as she revealed about her pregnancy. Bobby Lashley took advantage of the scenario to manhandle Rusev and no one knows what will happen next on this saga.

The show concluded with Ricochet, Randy Orton and Humberto Carrillo celebrating after win after defeating The O.C. With some interesting matchups and progress in the storylines, RAW was pretty good this week.

Here, we present you with some of the best tweets highlighting this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

A former TNA wrestler vs a former ROH wrestler vs a former NJPW wrestler in a WWE Ppv. Crazy. #RAW pic.twitter.com/tpZJxJbrwc — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 🍀 (@adamgoldberg28) November 12, 2019

Speaking of the 5 on 5 men's Survivor Series tag team matches..



Remember how good this one was from 2016?#RAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1ocVdG8u5P — PЦИҜ™ (@TheEnduringIcon) November 12, 2019

Whoever came up with the Lana, Bobby and Rusev storyline #raw pic.twitter.com/WyqQZCuFyP — tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) November 12, 2019

Love it or hate it .... it’s the most talked about storyline on Twitter!



Lana takes it up notch Rusev is gonna be a dad!!! #raw #RawManchester pic.twitter.com/hEDaD6ktta — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) November 12, 2019

What my food sees from inside the microwave:#RAW pic.twitter.com/pBSYmqvJgM — ROSS W BERMAN IV (@RossWBermanIV) November 12, 2019

And here is why Sin Cara asked for his release from WWE lol #RAW pic.twitter.com/FbHVHCQrEF — A-N-T ⚡️ (@ANTwontstop) November 12, 2019

#1 in my Power Rankings and the reason to watch #RAW @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/EBde1xDT19 — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) November 12, 2019

I’m sorry. I can’t stop thinking about @RusevBUL creating 15 pound babies. I’ve been inside a room & seen a 9.6 baby pulled out of a body. @lanawwe don’t got the hips for 15 pounds of baby. It’s going to be the end of her 😭 — Wheel Dragon!!! - Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2019

Ok @MontezFordWWE - get that gif boy, go on and get that gif — Wheel Dragon!!! - Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2019

