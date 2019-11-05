Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (November 4, 2019): Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and others comment on the show

Seth Rollins had a confrontation with Triple H

This week's WWE RAW took place at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show began with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman searching for Rey Mysterio after which the Master of the 619 himself came out to assault Lesnar with a lead pipe. After some time, Mysterio challenged Lesnar for his WWE Championship at Survivor Series which was later made official by WWE.

The first night of the match saw Charlotte Flair and Natalya teaming up yet again to take on The Kabuki Warriors. Natalya and Charlotte Flair won the match after Asuka tapped out to Natalya's Sharpshooter.

Up next was a battle of the cruiserweights between Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander. Murphy picked up a pinfall victory after hitting Alexander with his Murphy's Law finisher.

Rusev and Drew McIntyre faced each other in a match which was won by The Bulgarian Brute after Bobby Lashley attacked the former with his crutch. Rusev rallied back and tried to hit back at McIntyre after he fended off Lashley. He was then taken out by Randy Orton with an RKO out of nowhere. Ricochet later came out to make the save.

Next was an important match where AJ Styles and The O.C. squared off against The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo in a 3 on 3 tag team match. The match was won by Styles and O.C. after The Phenomenal One pinned Carrillo by taking the help of the bottom rope to gain some leverage.

The main event of the show saw Seth Rollins take on WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in a championship match. After a good back and forth match, Rollins won the match via disqualification after Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of Undisputed Era grabbed his leg. He was soon attacked by Roderick Strong and the whole of Era ganged up on him. The show then ended with the roster of RAW and NXT coming out to brawl at ringside.

Overall, this was a good showing for The Red Brand which further helped in progressing the storylines for Survivor Series. Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions about this week's RAW.

Why don’t you complain to the manager, Karen? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2019

Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won’t be the last time we tangle.



And as for @TripleH & NXT...fair play to ya. It’s time to play the game. #RAW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

I didn’t know the Mean Street Pose we’re making a comeback. #RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 5, 2019