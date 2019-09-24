Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (September 23, 2019): Mick Foley comments on Bray Wyatt; Carmella celebrates title win

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 254 // 24 Sep 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt took out Braun Strowman this week

The Chase Center in San Francisco, California hosted tonight's episode of RAW. The show opened up with the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who reflected on his confrontation with The Fiend at the end of last week's RAW. The Architect was soon interrupted by the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, who challenged him for a match later in the show, setting up the main event.

The first match of the night featured a tag team clash between The Viking Raiders and The O.C. After a hard-fought battle, Erik and Ivar emerged victorious while Cedric Alexander got some retribution by attacking AJ Styles. This was followed by Rusev quickly picking up a win over EC3.

Sasha Banks squared off against one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross. Undoubtedly, the two of them put up one of the best matches of the night. It came to an unpleasant conclusion when Banks forced Cross to submit to the Banks Statement following interference from Bayley.

The Street Profits were back and joined by The Miz, who announced that Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will join him for a special edition of Miz TV on next week's show. Lacey Evans then took on the returning Ember Moon. They fought back-and-forth but it was the Sassy Southern Belle who made Moon tap out to the Sharpshooter.

Following another great episode of the Firefly Fun House, Carmella double-crossed R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. In the next match, Baron Corbin fought Chad Gable in a rematch from the King of the Ring finals. Like their previous match, they didn't disappoint and the moment it seemed that Gable was going to win, Corbin got away by causing a disqualification.

This was followed by the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to crown the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, AJ Styles and Robert Roode to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' title. In the main event, the WWE Universal Champion once again faced Strowman but the match ended in a no contest owing to interference from The Fiend. RAW came to an end with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacking Braun Strowman in an attempt to protect Seth Rollins.

Although it was not as eventful as the previous RAW, the show was indeed enjoyable and here are some of the best Twitter reacts for the episode.

The Fiend continues to be the best thing in the WWE right now.



So I hear... Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan coming through next Monday..

The Fiend is a one of a kind when it comes to welcoming guests.. 😏 #RAW pic.twitter.com/6gGHSM8EWm — 👅 ☕️ Ⓩ 👅 ☕️ (@The_Realest2_) September 24, 2019

Advertisement

When @WWEBrayWyatt is on my screen, I put down whatever I’m doing and watch. #TheFiend is creating some of the most captivating @WWE TV in years! #RAW pic.twitter.com/T2nzJHp81u — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 24, 2019

Hogan better eat a Mandible Claw from The Fiend next week #Raw — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) September 24, 2019

MELLA IS MONEY 24 hours a day.. 7 days a week... 🤑 #RAW pic.twitter.com/NX0pP9yq78 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 24, 2019

Is it just me or has the in-ring wrestling on all of RAW tonight been consistently great?#RAW #Fatal5Way @WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) September 24, 2019

Awesome Bank Statement out of the Nikki Cross crossbody & subsequent Bank Statement on Alexa Bliss. DOMINATE showing. THAT is how you book Sasha Banks headed into Hell In A Cell #RAW — BC Amplified (@BcAmplified) September 24, 2019

I can't believe I'm about to say this... I really can't believe I'm about to say this... I think I'm starting to like King @BaronCorbinWWE. #RAW. — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 24, 2019