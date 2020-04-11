Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (10th April 2020): Sheamus, Bayley, Mandy Rose, and others comment on the show
- Several WWE Superstars and fans commented on this week's edition of SmackDown.
- Here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions on the episode.
The post-WrestleMania 36 SmackDown kicked off with the brand new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. His celebration was cut short by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and it led to the main event match of the night between Strowman and the former Intercontinental Champion.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended their newly-won WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and Kairi Sane on SmackDown. Backstage, they were confronted by Carmella and Dana Brooke and we are going to see these two teams collide for the gold very soon.
Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville showed up this week and they were not at all happy with what went down during the WrestleMania 36 match involving Otis and The Showoff. The duo were interrupted by Tucker, who further irritated them by displaying the pictures of Otis and Mandy Rose on the big screen, and challenged Ziggler to a rematch from last week's episode. They fought back-and-forth and ultimately, it was the superkick that aided the former World Champion in picking up the win.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison presented a new edition of The Dirt Sheet on the show to acknowledge the successful title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Usos and The New Day eventually ruined their celebratory mood and it is now confirmed that The Miz will defend the Tag Titles against Jey Uso and Big E in a triple threat match on next week's SmackDown.
The Forgotten Sons from NXT made their debut on the show and earned an impressive victory over the Lucha House Party. Sheamus also picked up a win over Cal Bloom to boost his momentum on the Blue brand.
Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley mentioned in the episode how Paige had tried to ruin their WrestleMania by putting up a five-way elimination match but couldn't succeed. Tamina interrupted them and challenged The Role Model for a title match. Bayley offered her a match with Sasha Banks instead and mentioned that Snuka needs to defeat The Legit Boss to have a shot at the Women's Championship.
In the main event of the night, Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Post-match, Bray Wyatt intervened with his Firefly Fun House and highlighted that he wants a shot at the WWE Universal Championship. Wyatt also pointed out how Strowman made his way into WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family and ended up betraying him. The Monster Among Men readily accepted the challenge and offered the former Universal Champion to pick a place and date for their fight.
SmackDown was pretty eventful this week to serve the fallout from the two-night WrestleMania 36 event. The show was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions on the episode.