Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (10th April 2020): Sheamus, Bayley, Mandy Rose, and others comment on the show

Several WWE Superstars and fans commented on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Here we have compiled some of those most interesting reactions on the episode.

WWE SmackDown

The post-WrestleMania 36 SmackDown kicked off with the brand new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. His celebration was cut short by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and it led to the main event match of the night between Strowman and the former Intercontinental Champion.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defended their newly-won WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and Kairi Sane on SmackDown. Backstage, they were confronted by Carmella and Dana Brooke and we are going to see these two teams collide for the gold very soon.

Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville showed up this week and they were not at all happy with what went down during the WrestleMania 36 match involving Otis and The Showoff. The duo were interrupted by Tucker, who further irritated them by displaying the pictures of Otis and Mandy Rose on the big screen, and challenged Ziggler to a rematch from last week's episode. They fought back-and-forth and ultimately, it was the superkick that aided the former World Champion in picking up the win.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison presented a new edition of The Dirt Sheet on the show to acknowledge the successful title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Usos and The New Day eventually ruined their celebratory mood and it is now confirmed that The Miz will defend the Tag Titles against Jey Uso and Big E in a triple threat match on next week's SmackDown.

The Forgotten Sons from NXT made their debut on the show and earned an impressive victory over the Lucha House Party. Sheamus also picked up a win over Cal Bloom to boost his momentum on the Blue brand.

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley mentioned in the episode how Paige had tried to ruin their WrestleMania by putting up a five-way elimination match but couldn't succeed. Tamina interrupted them and challenged The Role Model for a title match. Bayley offered her a match with Sasha Banks instead and mentioned that Snuka needs to defeat The Legit Boss to have a shot at the Women's Championship.

In the main event of the night, Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Post-match, Bray Wyatt intervened with his Firefly Fun House and highlighted that he wants a shot at the WWE Universal Championship. Wyatt also pointed out how Strowman made his way into WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family and ended up betraying him. The Monster Among Men readily accepted the challenge and offered the former Universal Champion to pick a place and date for their fight.

SmackDown was pretty eventful this week to serve the fallout from the two-night WrestleMania 36 event. The show was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the most interesting reactions on the episode.

Per usual @mikethemiz speaks before he thinks (surprise) - first tag team champion to retain from his couch? You delusional creature I had an entire reign from mine! pic.twitter.com/gTb2myCSBq — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 11, 2020

Advertisement

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt has potential for some good stuff due to their history. I loved Braun’s reaction at the end. #SmackDown — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 11, 2020

This is how flying uppercuts work now.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uyd2hAuR5h — GIFSkull - Targeted by False DMCA Again #SmackDown (@GIFSkull) April 11, 2020

Wait a minute, is WWE going to correct their mistake and give the Fiend the title back? #Smackdown — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 11, 2020

Tonight the line was drawn and I’m ready to fight. Come hell or high water that @WWE SmackDown Womens Championship Title is finally coming home with me👊🏽😈 #WWE #SmackDown #SDWomensTitle #SmackDownOnFox #RAGING #SultressOfSavagery — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 11, 2020

Ramblin' Rabbit always sees the good in people ❤#Smackdown — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 11, 2020

When you realized you should’ve choked her with the belt at WM. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lIHQmRw8ot — Chen 🌊🔮 (@bitchwhatline) April 11, 2020

Simple. Effective. Nice continuation of Sasha and Bayley coming out of #WrestleMania. Bayley is being wreck less with her friendship with Sasha and thinking Sasha will just stand for it #SmackDown — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 11, 2020

Alexa Bliss & Buddy Murphy looking at Blake finally make it to the ‘main roster’:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UVNca4Pgmh — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 11, 2020

Shinsuke's English is so much better, that was a good promo from him tbh but it's just a shame he's gonna take the L against Braun.



Do you think Shinsuke should have another world title run?



Tbh, I think he deserves another crack at it. #SmackDown — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) April 11, 2020

Yes yes yes !!!!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 https://t.co/qGw7XVfM9r — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 11, 2020

we showed you ya little sheep dummies https://t.co/HmYea2IHEa — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 11, 2020

I’m here for this reboot of The Odd Couple starring @NikkiCrossWWE and @WWEAsuka. “Can two pro wrestlers share an apartment without driving each other crazy? Oh, wait...” #SmackDown — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) April 11, 2020