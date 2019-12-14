Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (13th December 2019): Roman Reigns, Batista, Xavier Woods, and others comment on the show

A preview of Sunday?

The last SmackDown before TLC kicked off in a royal fashion with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. They bragged about humiliating Roman Reigns on the previous episode and how Corbin is going to do the same come TLC. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted them and after a back-and-forth verbal confrontation, it was confirmed that Kofi Kingston would face Corbin in the main event of the show.

The match ended abruptly when Dolph Ziggler and Big E started a brawl outside the ring with Kingston and the King eventually joining the fray. It led to a tag team match between them, which The New Day won via disqualification. The referee called for the bell after Corbin had introduced the handcuffs. It looked like Kofi Kingston would suffer the same as Roman Reigns did last week but The Big Dog made the save. As WWE had promised, Reigns unleashed on King Corbin and his crew, thereby making a strong statement before their TLC encounter.

SmackDown also featured The Revival picking up a win over Shorty G and Mustafa Ali in one of the best matches of the night. In another tag team battle, Heavy Machinery lost to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross continued their momentum on the Blue brand as well when they defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley wrestled Dana Brooke on the show. Brooke put up an impressive performance, even hit the Batista Bomb but ultimately couldn't get the three count over the Champion.

The main highlight of this week's episode was Bray Wyatt continuing his mind games with The Miz ahead of their match at WWE TLC. Firefly Fun House puppets were seen to be present inside the cradle of The Miz's daughter but they had suddenly disappeared when he and his wife, Maryse, ran into the room. Only a doll of a female version of The Fiend was left behind.

With some decent matchups and storyline advancements, SmackDown delivered a decent show this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Woman! I’m beggin ya to shake the ropes first! Shake em! Shake the 💩out of em!! Then 💣💥... I’ll go over it with you again. 😉#whosyourdaddy https://t.co/039myLeQed — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 14, 2019

Arrives at the end of the show for a couple of minutes, wrecks up everything and everyone and gets the crowd on their feet to end the show! Roman things. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fyZJveakkW — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) December 14, 2019

I think we all need a little more @SamiZayn in our lives.#SmackDown https://t.co/xXEHBsWiDf — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 14, 2019

The people getting upset that Monroe was used on WWE TV are also the same people that don't realize she's been on Total Divas/Miz & Mrs since she was like 2 months old #Smackdown — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) December 14, 2019

Monroe assaulting Ramblin' Rabbit.



I dont care how old she is - she should be arrested & prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



Disgraceful.#SmackDown — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) December 14, 2019

Hope y’all had your fun last week. It won’t be fun for y’all much longer. #Smackdown #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/f41WslUh1A — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 14, 2019