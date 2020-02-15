Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (14th February 2020): Dolph Ziggler, Tucker, Sheamus, and others comment on the show

Valentine's Day ruined!

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with A Moment of Bliss segment, where the hosts Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross invited Carmella for an interview. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley would eventually interrupt them and face The Princess of Staten Island in the first match of the night.

The two fought back-and-forth and delivered one of the best matches of the show. Although Carmella had the upper hand, Bayley would use the ropes as leverage to pin her and retain her title. The victory wasn't enough for the SmackDown Women's Champion as she continued the assault on Carmella. Naomi then made her presence felt and teamed up with Carmella to take out Bayley.

In another interesting contest, Sheamus picked up a win over Apollo Crews and Shorty G. Cesaro and Sami Zayn were once again heckled by Elias and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman. The 'Immortal' Hulk Hogan also appeared on SmackDown via satellite to hype the Hall of Fame induction of nWo and the Universal Championship match between Goldberg and The Fiend for Super ShowDown. Bray Wyatt crashed the interview and warned the former WWE Champion to stay out of his business.

In the main event, Roman Reigns joined forces with Daniel Bryan to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. King Corbin would show up and attack The Big Dog as a result of which the show ended with him standing tall over a laid-out Reigns.

However, the main attraction of SmackDown was Valentine's Day segment between Mandy Rose and Otis. In a shocking turn of events, Dolph Ziggler would ruin the dreams of the Heavy Machinery member and steal his date, leaving the WWE Universe shattered.

SmackDown featured only three matches for their two-hour show this week but made up for it with some interesting segments. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

WWE allowed us to think Otis would finally have his moment with Mandy. But they have trolled us all.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UiCackbyoW — Bubblay! (@BUBBLY_Y2J) February 15, 2020

John Cena is on the WWE Mount Rushmore. Don’t @ me #Smackdown — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 15, 2020

The Fans after seeing that Otis and Mandy Rose segment be ruined by Dolph Ziggler:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GnCF1ITpAg — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) February 15, 2020

When Dolph showed up to the date with Mandy:



Fans:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0K58mVlYeY — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) February 15, 2020

If you didn’t shed a tear for @otiswwe, you aren’t a human being



That was heartbreaking #SmackDown — The YWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) February 15, 2020

Sasha really gets blamed for everything. Even when hasn't been on TV for weeks. She's so powerful. 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/tSfPATNTCA — Nadia (@VeenaMKay) February 15, 2020

I’m coming for answers...



Then I’m coming for heads.



That’s my brother, I love him and if you hurt him there’s a price associated. https://t.co/muTjeGCIE5 — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) February 15, 2020

IS THERE NO ONE ELSE? — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 15, 2020

hope you had a good

Valentine’s Day — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 15, 2020