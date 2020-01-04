Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (3rd January 2020): Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sheamus, and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

The Bloodline is back!

The first WWE SmackDown of the decade kicked off with The Miz asking Daniel Bryan to put an end to The Fiend. The A-Lister later entangled in a war of words with Kofi Kingston, which led to a match between the two on the show.

Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up on SmackDown to wrestle Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke in a triple threat tag team match. The back-and-forth battle concluded with Brooke pinning The Legit Boss after Evans had taken care of the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Shorty G also locked horns with Dash Wilder of The Revival on the episode. Although he picked up the win, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions ganged up on him post-match. This was followed by Sheamus making his much-awaited return. It looked like The Celtic Warrior was going to take down The Revival but he Brogue Kicked Shorty G instead.

Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz on SmackDown and The A-Lister wasn't too happy with the outcome of the match. The former WWE Champion snapped and attacked The New Day, turning heel in the process. It was later revealed on the show that The Miz has aligned himself with the returning John Morrison.

The main event of the night featured a tag team clash between Roman Reigns & Daniel and King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler. Towards the end of the match, WWE Universal Champion The Fiend showed up and decimated his Royal Rumble opponent. With Bryan being unable to compete, Reigns was subjected to a 2-on-1 assault at the hands Corbin and Ziggler. The Usos would eventually make their WWE return to aid The Big Dog and the first SmackDown of the year ended with the reunion of The Bloodline.

WWE delivered one of the best shows in recent memory with this week's edition of the Blue brand. SmackDown was trending throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the show.

Advertisement

The Usos are back!!!



I’ve been dying to see Roman Reigns & the Usos team up. #WWE #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/r7EgIE8iKT — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 4, 2020

John Morrison’s WWE return was him popping his head out of Miz’s locker room?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/q77vQ3RYNm — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) January 4, 2020

Graves says they've heard "rumblings" of John Morrison returning to WWE. The company formally announced his return a month ago. That's quite the rumble, I guess. #Smackdown — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 4, 2020

Gotta say, I’ve really enjoyed WWE making Elias more of a face since he returned from injury. It suits the character well. #SmackDown — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 4, 2020

New year. New goals. #RoyalRumble. #WrestleMania. #Smackdown. Through all the craziness, through all the travel, you can never replace the feeling of being with family. Now let’s get them boys wrestling!!! 🤙🏽 #Bloodline @WWEUsos @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/0PEMvZt2if — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 4, 2020