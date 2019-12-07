Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (6th December, 2019): Batista, Lacey Evans, and others comment on the show

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE

Elias

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown started with the MizTV, where The Miz talked about the confrontations between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend. However, he was interrupted by the Firefly Fun House and Bray Wyatt indicated that The Fiend might not be done with Daniel Bryan, and that's why the latter has been missing. He also stated that he wanted to face Bryan at the TLC pay-per-view but currently, he needed someone new to play with.

The mind games and a backstage assault led to the confirmation of The Miz vs Bray Wyatt for the upcoming pay-per-view, which will mark the first instance when Bray Wyatt steps outside of his Firefly Fun House.

SmackDown also featured a Fatal 4-way elimination tag team match to determine the new challengers for The New Day's Tag Team Championship. Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G and The Revival were all part of the battle, which was ultimately won by the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick and Elias were involved in, perhaps, the most hilarious segment of the night.

Lacey Evans also continued her momentum on the Blue brand by picking up a win over an enhancement talent. There was another confrontation involving her and the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks on the show.

In the main event of the night, Roman Reigns squared off against Dolph Ziggler as the two wrestled in a back-and-forth contest. King Corbin tried to turn the match in favor of The Showoff but couldn't succeed.

In the end, The Big Dog earned the three count over Dolph Ziggler following a Spear. Post the battle, Reigns was subjected to a brutal beatdown and King Corbin lived up to the promise that he had made regarding humiliating the former WWE Champion.

SmackDown didn't feature a lot of wrestling but it helped in proper advancement of the storylines heading into TLC. The show was trending throughout and here we have compiled some of the best reactions with respect to this episode of the Blue brand.

Sasha and Lacey killed it!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/A23POAqu5M — zaira 13 DAYS TILL TROS (@coupdebanks) December 7, 2019

I’d really like to know what I did to deserve any of that?#WWE #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 7, 2019

Man, I can’t wait to see a Tag Team Title Match that we’ve seen throughout all of 2019 AGAIN...



I mean, would it have been difficult to go with a different route for a TLC PPV and give us Ali and Gable? #SmackDown — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) December 7, 2019

"I Love When He Disrobes." - Big E on Otis#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FSHlkII1Lp — GIF Skull - NickelSmack #SmackDown (@GIFSkull) December 7, 2019

Kofi nailed Corey Graves with a pancake & it was fantastic 😂#WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jb3TDBYBQe — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 7, 2019

Blow-up dolls, lotion and tissues, wife waking up in Elias's bed...



Elias is great. 🤣#SmackDown — PЦИҜ™ (@TheEnduringIcon) December 7, 2019

Hahahah 😂😂😂😂 two secs I need to wash my pits!



Congratulations on @AlexaBliss_WWE for an amazing and successful in ring return tonight!



Fayetteville hold onto your hats,

Bliss Cross Applesauce is heading out tonight baby!!!!! Without false eyelashes!!!! https://t.co/XqXCu0DhYh — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) December 7, 2019

Bray Wyatt shouldn’t mess with The Miz’s family. We all know what George is capable of. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/X291BSkRDv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 7, 2019

Imagine feeling so inadequate you have to get a partner to make you feel successful within a career.



Imagine being such a threat they know it takes both to come after you.



Then, imagine running your mouth about my kid...... ⏱💅🏼👒 #SDLive https://t.co/CLsbPA822I — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 7, 2019