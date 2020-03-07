Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (6th March 2020): Sheamus, Tucker, and others comment on the show
The final edition of SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with the host Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They were joined by Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman of The nWo as special guests but the segment abruptly due to the interruption from Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman eventually came to the aid of the Hall of Fame inductees.
In the first match of the night, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley picked up a win over the team of Lacey Evans and Naomi. In another tag team battle, Carmella and Dana Brooke lost to Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as the latter team utilized the presence of Dolph Ziggler to their advantage. Sheamus continued his momentum on the Blue brand as well, this time with a victory over Apollo Crews.
Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt returned on SmackDown with his Firefly Fun House to hype up his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. The main event of the night featured a six-team gauntlet battle with the winners getting the opportunity to enter the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match last. After running through The New Day, The Usos, Lucha House Party and the reigning champions The Miz and John Morrison, Heavy Machinery finally fell short and got defeated by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
Overall, SmackDown delivered a decent show this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.