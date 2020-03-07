Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (6th March 2020): Sheamus, Tucker, and others comment on the show

Bray Wyatt seems ready for John Cena!

The final edition of SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with the host Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They were joined by Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman of The nWo as special guests but the segment abruptly due to the interruption from Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman eventually came to the aid of the Hall of Fame inductees.

In the first match of the night, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley picked up a win over the team of Lacey Evans and Naomi. In another tag team battle, Carmella and Dana Brooke lost to Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as the latter team utilized the presence of Dolph Ziggler to their advantage. Sheamus continued his momentum on the Blue brand as well, this time with a victory over Apollo Crews.

Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt returned on SmackDown with his Firefly Fun House to hype up his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. The main event of the night featured a six-team gauntlet battle with the winners getting the opportunity to enter the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match last. After running through The New Day, The Usos, Lucha House Party and the reigning champions The Miz and John Morrison, Heavy Machinery finally fell short and got defeated by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Overall, SmackDown delivered a decent show this week. It was trending on social media throughout the night and here we have compiled some of the best reactions regarding the episode.

The Dirty Heels > Ziggler and Roode #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lZV82rz154 — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) March 7, 2020

What we got from this backstage segment:



- Sasha looking at the title the majority of the time

- Sasha dedicating her album to Bayley .. or to something else?



they are amazing storytellers #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ABQBu4hrb4 — zaira ʬ⁸⁴ (@coupdebanks) March 7, 2020

Firefly Funhouse is so much more fun when it’s sudden and unexpected. Hyping and advertising it four times before it happens makes it lose a touch of the mystique that made it so special. #Smackdown #SmackDownOnFox — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 7, 2020

Hehehehe I was so excited in the ring that I messed up the selfie. But it’s OK! I FINALLY got my #NWO selfie backstage at #Smackdown! #tooSweet!!!! 😁🤣😁 pic.twitter.com/oWYvqyG6KI — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 7, 2020

Kevin Nash burying Universal Champion Goldberg on WWE TV in 2020 is one of those things where you can say “some things never change.” 😂#SmackDown — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 7, 2020

Man I forgot how huge Kevin Nash is Lol they look so tiny 🤣 #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/jGRWQN6ouy — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) March 7, 2020

Alexa Bliss: "Kevin, you were the first person to defeat Goldberg. What advice would you give Roman Reigns on how to beat him?"



Kevin Nash:#SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bg4KsJ8TyX — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) March 7, 2020

I love this man to my right with everything in my heart. Two bodies, one soul.



We showed the world what #heavymachinery is all about.



It’s our time now.@otiswwe https://t.co/5gFiCOG0gJ — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 7, 2020

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020