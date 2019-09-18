Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown Live (17th September 2019)

Shubham Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 18 Sep 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar returned to SmackDown Live after almost 15 years and took out Kofi Kingston

The post-Clash of Champions SmackDown Live episode came to us live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show kicked-off with a three on three tag-team match between The New Day and The Revival & Randy Orton. Kofi managed to pick up the win for his team when he pinned Scott Dawson for the win following a Trouble In Paradise.

The trio's celebration was however cut short when Brock Lesnar's music hit the arena and The Beast Incarnate re-emerged on SmackDown after almost 15 years alongside his advocate Paul Heyman. Kingston motioned his New Day brethren Xavier Woods and Big E to clear the ring as he wanted to face Lesnar alone.

Heyman and Lesnar made their intentions clear when they challenged Kingston for a WWE Championship match at SmackDown's premiere episode on FOX at October 4 which Kingston accepted without hesitation. Soon after, Lesnar hit the WWE Champion with an F5 and cleared the ring.

Ali's match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was next on the card. Sami Zayn came out and introduced Nakamura and referenced Ali's previous win over Nakamura. But the match never took place as Sami fell to the floor and held on to Ali's leg allowing Nakamura to attack him. The IC Champion then finished off Ali with a Kinshasa and as a result the match never takes place.

Kevin Owens was shown next sitting with the live audience. Shane McMahon watched Owens from a TV screen and was informed that someone has come to see him. It turned out that he had been summoned in court by none other than KO.

Shane then invited Owens to come to the ring to discuss the issue. Owens explained that he has sued Shane O'Mac on the grounds of wrongful termination and if he wins, Owens will be awarded $25 million in settlement.

After that Michael Cole interviewed Erick Rowan and asked The Redwood as to why he had help from Luke Harper in his No Disqualification match against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions.

The match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks was next on the card and it ended with the Queen picking up a DQ victory over The Boss when Bayley caused an outside interference. The Boss n Hug Connection ganged up on Charlotte until Carmella came out to rescue Flair.

Next, we witnessed the coronation of Baron Corbin who won the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament on this week's episode of WWE Raw by defeating Chad Gable. King Corbin summoned Gable to the ring and proceeded to berate him by making fun of his height. An incensed Gable then got his revenge by assaulting Corbin.

Advertisement

Heavy Machinery then had a match against The B Team in which they made quick work of Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

Daniel Bryan came out next to address his issue with Rowan after which Rowan came out to confront him. Bryan then got attacked from behind by Luke Harper and then received an Iron Claw from Rowan.

Roman Reigns came out to get retribution over Rowan and Harper but the both of them get the upper hand over Reigns. The show ended with the former Bludgeon Brothers thrashing up the place and laying waste to everybody at ringside.

Overall, this was a very interesting episode of SmackDown Live and here are some of the best Twitter reactions regarding the show.

What a debut on FOX#SDLive https://t.co/gQ2LWsiJM9 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 18, 2019

Erick Rowan with the Cannibal Corpse T Shirt on tonight. That is a MAJOR THUMBS UP #SDLive — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) September 18, 2019

It's true, @WWEDanielBryan has never lied to you. He's an honest man, or else his name isn't Daniel Bryan.#SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 18, 2019

If there's one wrestler I love more than Otis Dozovic....



It's topless Otis Dozovic.#SDLive — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) September 18, 2019

I can make a strong case for Owens... but if he thought the $100k fine was steep, he may not want to see the price for my retainer. #SDLive https://t.co/W3fbNbDpyR — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) September 18, 2019

When the wait staff tells you they don’t serve wine 🍷😂 so happy to see @CarmellaWWE back wrestling in a ring #MellaIsAMoney #SDLive



pic.twitter.com/IwJuFsZM3L — Dave ☁️☁️☁️ (@DavePollard98) September 18, 2019

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page