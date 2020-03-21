Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2020): Mojo Rawley, Mandy Rose, Mick Foley and others comment on the show
- Mandy Rose was truly shocked to see Otis snap tonight.
- The fans had some interesting views on Gronk's entrance.
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown also emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in an empty arena amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show started with Mojo Rawley and Michael Cole introducing former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski to the ring who will be the host of WrestleMania 36.
They were interrupted by King Corbin who came out and insulted Gronkowski by telling him to kneel before him. Corbin was shoved away by Gronkowski and fell to the mat after tripping on Rawley who knelt behind him. He was then tossed out from the ring by Elias who later came in and Gronk proposed a match between Elias and Corbin for WrestleMania 36.
There were just two matches featured on tonight's episode of the Blue brand and both were tag team matches. The first match saw Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan defeating Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, after Sami Zayn argued that Gulak and Bryan's win was a fluke, Bryan demanded a title shot at Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.
Zayn gave a condition that if Gulak could defeat Nakamura in a singles match on next week's SmackDown, Bryan might get the title opportunity at WrestleMania 36.
The second and last match of the night saw SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison take on Heavy Machinery. Dolph Ziggler joined Michael Cole on commentary and after he displayed a few images of himself and Mandy Rose spending time together, Otis snapped and attacked Ziggler.
Afterward, he pummeled Miz and Morrison with steel chair shots which cost him and Tucker the match as they were disqualified. The show closed off with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Goldberg having a face-off after they signed the contract for their WrestleMania match.
Now, we will look at some tweets that highlight moments from tonight's episode.