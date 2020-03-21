Twitter reacts to WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2020): Mojo Rawley, Mandy Rose, Mick Foley and others comment on the show

Mandy Rose was truly shocked to see Otis snap tonight.

The fans had some interesting views on Gronk's entrance.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg came face-to-face tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown also emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in an empty arena amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show started with Mojo Rawley and Michael Cole introducing former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski to the ring who will be the host of WrestleMania 36.

They were interrupted by King Corbin who came out and insulted Gronkowski by telling him to kneel before him. Corbin was shoved away by Gronkowski and fell to the mat after tripping on Rawley who knelt behind him. He was then tossed out from the ring by Elias who later came in and Gronk proposed a match between Elias and Corbin for WrestleMania 36.

There were just two matches featured on tonight's episode of the Blue brand and both were tag team matches. The first match saw Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan defeating Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, after Sami Zayn argued that Gulak and Bryan's win was a fluke, Bryan demanded a title shot at Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

Zayn gave a condition that if Gulak could defeat Nakamura in a singles match on next week's SmackDown, Bryan might get the title opportunity at WrestleMania 36.

The second and last match of the night saw SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison take on Heavy Machinery. Dolph Ziggler joined Michael Cole on commentary and after he displayed a few images of himself and Mandy Rose spending time together, Otis snapped and attacked Ziggler.

Afterward, he pummeled Miz and Morrison with steel chair shots which cost him and Tucker the match as they were disqualified. The show closed off with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Goldberg having a face-off after they signed the contract for their WrestleMania match.

Now, we will look at some tweets that highlight moments from tonight's episode.

And just like that Gronk gave us 753 GIF’s in less than a minute 🤣 #gronkonsmackdown #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/T5gEqFY5qU — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) March 21, 2020

Gronk just walked to the ring like someone had given him the wrong entrance animation in WWE 2K. #SmackDown — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) March 21, 2020

Can WWE make Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak the tag team Champions ASAP #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zwWYDprhbO — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 21, 2020

I know it's going to be in an empty arena.



But...



Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan at #WrestleMania



Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) March 21, 2020

Thank you @WWE #Smackdown for letting me and @RobGronkowski act like maniacs tonight.



Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for all of your support. We do it all for you.



Sorry to @MichaelCole for wailing on you....again....



Not sorry to Corbin. #STAYHYPED — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 21, 2020

Some fans snuck into the Performance Center.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f1Rkv2x9I9 — GIF Skull - #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) March 21, 2020

Hahaaaaa!!!! Well it’s about to get CRAZY😈👊🏽 Thanks For inviting me to the party @RealPaigeWWE You da best girl😉 #TaminaOnHerWay https://t.co/CoNRW6LfI0 — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) March 21, 2020

I love how serious and focus @AlexaBliss_WWE was tonight when she cut that backstage promo about Asuka and wanted to face her next week on #SmackDown.That’s the Goddess we all know and love. pic.twitter.com/PLyaU9rEa1 — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) March 21, 2020