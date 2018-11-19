Fans react to WWE Survivor Series 2018 as Raw sweeps SmackDown Live

Akash Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 399 // 19 Nov 2018, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan almost won the match.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 is now officially in the history books. This year's Survivor Series was live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the pre-show of this year's Survivor Series, Team SmackDown Live beat Team Raw in 10-on-10 Survivor Series tag team elimination match. The Usos became the sole survivor for team SmackDown Live.

In the first match of the main show of this year's Survivor Series, Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown Live in 5-on-5 Survivor Series Women's Elimination match. Nia Jax became the sole survivor of this match after she pinned the last member of team SmackDown, Asuka.

Next, the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins went one-on-one against the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. After some incredible action, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to double the lead for team Raw.

In the third match of the main show, RAW Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain faced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). After an interference from Drake Maverick, AOP defeated The Bar to triple the lead for team RAW.

In the next match of this year's Survivor Series, Buddy Murphy successfully retained his Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali. This was an incredible match and WWE Universe was completely behind this match. The crowd gave them both an ovation, with chants of "205" and "This is awesome" doing the rounds during the bout.

Next, Team Raw faced Team SmackDown in 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match. Unlike the previous 2 years, this year, the match was completely one-sided as team RAW picked the victory after Braun Strowman enforced four consecutive eliminations in the match.

Raw completely destroyed SmackDown Live.

In the sixth match of Survivor Series 2018, Charlotte Flair went one-on-one against RAW's Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey. After some amazing action, Charlotte flair lost the match via disqualification as she hit Rousey with a kendo stick.

After the match was over, Flair continued attacking Ronda Rousey time and time again with the kendo stick. The referee stopped her from using the steel chair, but she went back in the ring and hit the Natural Selection on the steel chair. She placed the steel chair around her neck and stomped on it right after she shoved the last referee away.

In the main event of this year's Survivor Series, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faced WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan was impressive in the match as he came close to submitting Lesnar and it was teased so hard, but Lesnar broke the grip. Lesnar then hit an F-5 and beat Bryan in an instant classic.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this year's Survivor Series:-

Me: Vince is going to hold Daniel Bryan back for backing out of Crown Jewel.



Me: Vince is never gonna let him be #WWE Champion again.



Me: Vince is going to let Lesnar destroy DB and make him look like trash at #SurvivorSeries



My inner thoughts... pic.twitter.com/fwS1JTdDog — Ramsey Sidawi 🎙 (@WWERamsey) November 19, 2018

Basically everyone's reaction to the ending of Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/EmqzgXSKH5 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 19, 2018

*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries...*



My Brain:

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it



Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 - 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO — Austin Creed aka Soul Snatcher (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018

I’ll fully stand up and applaud that match. Bryan got his perfect dream match. Lesnar showed up to WORK. That Lesnar I can cheer.



Beautiful match. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/SUdAnu37Ip — R.Dream (@WWERDream) November 19, 2018

SmackDown has lost to RAW three years in a row. Cancel the whole damn event. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ya0ikWv3bo — CaptainFoxy_SJ (@Stephen_NYMonsr) November 19, 2018

WWE trying to legitimize Raw by having them win all the matches at #SurvivorSeries even though everyone knows Smackdown is legitimately the better brand... pic.twitter.com/cNntxeB5dv — ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ (@readundant) November 19, 2018

I wonder what show Vince prefers#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/sCGka5DqxV — Real Shoot Wrestling (@RSWLive) November 19, 2018

Vince McMahon seeing the 6-0 sweep for Raw. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/AqG8PBu0B9 — Brew the Dude (@switchcasebreak) November 19, 2018

Oh Lord everyone do a prayer circle for daniel bryan im literally scared for him #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Sm9LOAznqa — 🔥 (@lynchpunks) November 19, 2018

It's a repeat of last year! Braun eliminates everyone and Shane is last on team SD.



And Raw wins again. And wins the ppv overall. What a thrashing this has been... #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ZgLanlL93F — David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) November 19, 2018

How we suppose to get hyped for the next one if y’all got RAW winning every match? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/WlwMEDxsSk — Skylar⚡ (@IntoTheSkyStorm) November 19, 2018