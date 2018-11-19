Fans react to WWE Survivor Series 2018 as Raw sweeps SmackDown Live
WWE Survivor Series 2018 is now officially in the history books. This year's Survivor Series was live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the pre-show of this year's Survivor Series, Team SmackDown Live beat Team Raw in 10-on-10 Survivor Series tag team elimination match. The Usos became the sole survivor for team SmackDown Live.
In the first match of the main show of this year's Survivor Series, Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown Live in 5-on-5 Survivor Series Women's Elimination match. Nia Jax became the sole survivor of this match after she pinned the last member of team SmackDown, Asuka.
Next, the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins went one-on-one against the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. After some incredible action, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to double the lead for team Raw.
In the third match of the main show, RAW Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain faced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). After an interference from Drake Maverick, AOP defeated The Bar to triple the lead for team RAW.
In the next match of this year's Survivor Series, Buddy Murphy successfully retained his Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali. This was an incredible match and WWE Universe was completely behind this match. The crowd gave them both an ovation, with chants of "205" and "This is awesome" doing the rounds during the bout.
Next, Team Raw faced Team SmackDown in 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match. Unlike the previous 2 years, this year, the match was completely one-sided as team RAW picked the victory after Braun Strowman enforced four consecutive eliminations in the match.
In the sixth match of Survivor Series 2018, Charlotte Flair went one-on-one against RAW's Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey. After some amazing action, Charlotte flair lost the match via disqualification as she hit Rousey with a kendo stick.
After the match was over, Flair continued attacking Ronda Rousey time and time again with the kendo stick. The referee stopped her from using the steel chair, but she went back in the ring and hit the Natural Selection on the steel chair. She placed the steel chair around her neck and stomped on it right after she shoved the last referee away.
In the main event of this year's Survivor Series, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faced WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan was impressive in the match as he came close to submitting Lesnar and it was teased so hard, but Lesnar broke the grip. Lesnar then hit an F-5 and beat Bryan in an instant classic.