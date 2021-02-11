Twitter reacts to this week's WWE NXT: Pete Dunne, Candice LeRae, and more react

WWE NXT's go-home show to TakeOver: Vengeance Day was an entertaining show with several good-to-great matches peppered throughout the two-hour running time. In the opening match of the night, MSK squared off against Legado Del Fantasma in the semi-finals of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

As expected, the two teams unleashed an insane amount of high-flying offense that left the fans on the edge of their seats. MSK came up victorious in the bout and is now heading to the finals of the tournament at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Next on WWE NXT, Xia Li took on Cora Jade in a squash match that saw the Chinese Superstar pick up an easy win. However, the inclusion of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the story is intriguing. While the mythos of Tian Sha has been utterly compelling so far, the involvement of Kacy and Kayden must be logically developed in the coming weeks.

In the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semi-final match, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Candice LeRae and Indie Hartwell. While the result was predictable, it was nevertheless a competitive affair that saw Hartwell delivering the best performance of her career. Now that Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will face off against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals, the fans can be assured of a tremendous contest between the two finalists.

Next on NXT, Kushida took on Austin Theory in a singles clash. It's great to see Theory wrestle against some of the best in the business, as he's a talented Superstar who can lead WWE NXT into its next era. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano's fake injury angle was quite fun, which ended with Gargano laying down the challenger before their clash at the upcoming PPV.

Cameron Grimes introduced a new gimmick on this week's WWE NXT that sees him play a man who got rich after GameStop's stock blew the share market. While this new avatar does have potential, the creative must balance it by giving Grimes enough ring time. He's a talented athlete, and the company can strike gold with him if his new character connects with the audience.

Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE NXT

The second Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semi-final match was the main event of this week's WWE NXT. In quite a shocking result, Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Thatcher and Ciampa in a stiff and brutal encounter. As great as Zack Gibson and James Drake are, not many believed they stood a chance against Thatcher and Ciampa.

It's audacious of the NXT creative that they booked two tag team purists to advance into the finals. Unlike the main roster, where makeshift tandems most often beat pure tag teams, WWE NXT wisely booked the finals between MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans.

Had stupid Kushida not assaulted my husband, Indi and I would’ve been warmed up and ready for this match. Thanks for nothing Mr. Regal aka Mr. Saboteur!!!!!!! https://t.co/wFV54KbaWa — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) February 11, 2021

Think this was crazy? Just wait until the Finals of the Dusty Classic at #WWENXT Takeover! Pullin out the BAG! #MSKAllNightAllDay pic.twitter.com/voPKzUz5G4 — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) February 11, 2021

Cameron Grimes character is he invested in GameStop and now he’s rich.



I don’t know if I love it or hate it. 😂😂#WWENXT — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 11, 2021

They would look great with the tag titles. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FnEcjd6eNR — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 11, 2021

Xia Li turned babyface tonight ladies she attacked Kacy Catanzaro 😁🙌🏻 #WWENXT — 🄷🄴🄴🄻🄱🄰🅈🄱🄰🅈 #UndisputedClub (@HeelBayBay) February 11, 2021

I’m loving everything about this right now. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vqaxs6dlCO — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 11, 2021

Dakota and Raquel should win and then win the tag titles immediately upon their debut. No question. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PGHoQbd3FG — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 11, 2021

Yasss! The winner gets a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gzECQlhO4a — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) February 11, 2021

Indi proved she belongs in that match. Good stuff per usual women 👏 #WWENXT — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 11, 2021