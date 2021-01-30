Twitter reacts to this week's WWE SmackDown (29th January 2021) - Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and more react

This was the final episode of SmackDown before Royal Rumble, and we must say, WWE has done a commendable job of hyping up the fans for the pay-per-view. The opening segment of the episode saw Daniel Bryan coming out in a suit and saying he's going to the main event of WrestleMania 37 after winning the Rumble match.

In a major surprise, AJ Styles from RAW showed up on SmackDown, saying he used the brand-to-brand invitational to make an appearance here. After exchanging a few barbs, Bryan laid out a challenge to Styles, which the latter accepted.

Next, Bianca Belair faced off with Bayley in a singles encounter after feuding for a few weeks. The match ended with Belair coming up on top, thus scoring the biggest victory of her career in the process. While the bout was fun, it should have ideally gotten some more time, as the two could have realistically stolen the show.

Dominik Mysterio took on Baron Corbin in the next match on this week's SmackDown, and just like last week, he lost in mere minutes. The story has successfully managed to intrigue the viewers regarding its possible endpoint.

While Dominik Mysterio finally defeating The Lone Wolf seems like the logical conclusion, Rey Mysterio turning on his son and embarking on a feud could be fun. Yes, it sounds quite unrealistic, but it could nevertheless be mighty compelling.

The split-screen face-off between Kevin Owens and Universal Champion Roman Reigns was quite intense and arguably the best segment of this week's SmackDown. Both the Superstars were in tremendous form, with The Tribal Chief instigating KO by bringing his forefathers into the conversation. The latter lost his cool and issued a warning to the champion to end the segment.

Braun Strowman returns, and RAW Superstars show up in a chaotic main event on SmackDown

The main event of this week's SmackDown had as many as three matches in total, and it was even more chaotic than it sounds. The scheduled match between Bryan and Styles was turned into a six-man tag match after Sami Zayn, Big E, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura got involved. If that wasn't enough, The Miz and John Morrison came out and took out the IC Champion after getting involved in a fight with him backstage earlier in the show.

Otis came to the rescue of the faces and clashed with The Miz, his old foe. Post another break, it was turned five-on-four tag match, with the heels having the advantage of having an extra member. Finally, Sheamus and a returning Braun Strowman came out in quick succession to clear the house and made their intentions clear heading into the Rumble. The show ended with Strowman standing on top.

That said, let's check out how the Twitter world reacted to this week's SmackDown. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Advertisement

Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop . https://t.co/en9cxMFQdS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Braun Strowman returns and is the last man standing.



This has got to be one of the worst SmackDown endings in a long time. This was a joke.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3FvWIRM3fa — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 30, 2021

I didn’t mind Styles vs Bryan. I didn’t even mind the 6 man tag because I love all the guys involved but now this is absolutely ridiculous, and over booked. Like, we get it. As if we never watched a #RoyalRumble before...#SmackDown — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 30, 2021

Raw's booking has taking over Smackdown. #SmackDown — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Shinsuke Nakamura saying “go to hell” is what dreams are made of. #Smackdown — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 30, 2021

Sasha Banks is everything and words can’t explain how much I love her and want her to succeed. She’s gonna be The Rock level and I speak it to existence #smackdown — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) January 30, 2021

Dominik Mysterio is only 23 and already a great wrestler. Give a great gimmick, and he will be a star #SmackDown — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 30, 2021

Friendly reminder. If Bianca doesn’t win the Royal Rumble we riot. #SmackDown — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Great to see Bianca get a clean win over Bayley on #SmackDown this week. That’s a pretty significant victory heading into the #RoyalRumble — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 30, 2021

I loved the fire at the end of Kevin Owens promo with Roman Reigns. Virtually every fan knows what a proud family man KO is and to play into that Vs Roman's Tribal Chief character, claiming to put food on his table etc... it's a great, great mix. #SmackDown — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 30, 2021