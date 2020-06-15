Twitter Reacts to WWE Backlash (14th June 2020): Cash Wheeler, Sasha Banks and others comment on the PPV

The Backlash main event received praise from a couple of AEW stars as well.

The WWE Universe was left buzzing after that incredible main event.

What a night!

WWE Backlash was a surprise package, to say the least. The WWE Universe got to see some incredible matches, awesome spots, and a main event that will be discussed by everyone for a very long time.

The Backlash pre-show kicked off with the United States Championship match between Apollo Crews and Andrade. While El Idolo had Zelina Vega and Angel Garza in his corner, the US Champ got some support in the form of Kevin Owens who sat at the announcers' table.

It was an exciting contest between the arch-rivals. However, at a crucial juncture of the match, Garza tried to interfere and got a Stunner from KO for his troubles. Andrade's attempt to capitalize on the distraction backfired as Crews hit his finisher to retain his title.

The Backlash main show also kicked off with a title match as Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their WWE Women's Tag team Championships against The IIconics and Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. All six women involved in the match delivered but The Boss had the last laugh as she got a rollup on Bliss to retain the titles.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus were looking to tear each other apart next on Backlash. The Celtic Warrior was in control for most of the match but The Charismatic Enigma did mount a fightback that saw him hit his patent Swanton Bomb. Unfortunately, it was not his night as Sheamus hit two Brogue Kicks to get a clean win on Hardy.

Asuka was defending her RAW Women's Championship for the first time against Nia Jax. Right out of the gate, The Empress Of Tomorrow was on the offensive against her opponent. The match had a surprising finish that saw both women getting counted out meaning that this feud will continue for a bit more.

If drama is what the WWE Universe wanted, we got it during the Universal Championship match. The match was well poised and we thought John Morrison was going to win the title when The Miz pulled him away from the pin. It was revealed earlier, that whoever pins Strowman would be the champion and that caused The A-Lister to break up the pin.

However, that proved to be a bad move as Strowman recovered and put away his opponents to retain his title.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley delivered a terrific performance at Backlash with the WWE Championship on the line. We had an explosive start as Lashley applied the Full Nelson Lock on the WWE Champion and had him on the ropes. But, it was not enough as McIntyre came back with vengeance.

However, the deciding factor of the match was Lana as she came to the ring. Lashley, who was hit with a Glasgow Kiss would knock his wife off the apron and on to MVP. This distraction allowed McIntyre to hit the Claymore and retain his title.

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders brawled in cinematic fashion at Backlash that had bowling balls, turkey legs, a Ninja Gang, and even a reptile living inside a dumpster.

It was time for the main event and from the get-go we got the big fight feel at Backlash. We had a touching tribute to Howard Finkel as Charles Robinson dressed up in a traditional referee shirt.

Both Edge and Randy Orton put up a great performance tonight as we saw some incredible moments, tributes being paid to WWE legends, and the return of the Punt Kick.

That sealed the deal for Orton, albeit with some controversy. Anyways, Backlash did get some great reactions from the fans and WWE Superstars. So let's have a quick look at some of the best ones.

Reactions from Backlash 2020

The highly talked about

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever@EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton

Such intrigue

Ive fought both

They are 2 of the best of all time

The winner

The fans#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/OCVRHT6MXv — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 14, 2020

Fun opener to Backlash. All six women brought the energy, lots of nice double team moves - I liked it.



And I'm ALL for the Sasha Banks and Bayley story continuing. Brewing nicely. #WWEBacklash — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 14, 2020

Back to the drawing board. pic.twitter.com/wC7MjAnUQ4 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 15, 2020

...i have exorcised the demons #WWEBacklash — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2020

For anyone wondering, the giant ninja alongside Akira Tozawa in the cinematic segment on #WWEBacklash is Jordan Omogbehin - a 7’3” Performance Center recruit. pic.twitter.com/SGcJcSrQiU — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 15, 2020

- Fink doing the introductions from beyond the grave.

- Charles wearing baby blue.

- Canned crowd noise.



This is already the greatest wrestling match ever #WWEBacklash — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) June 15, 2020

@EdgeRatedR vs @RandyOrton just put on a clinic...... I needed that. — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) June 15, 2020

Edge/Orton.....



Wow.



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) June 15, 2020

I loved every punch, kick, hold, and finisher in that match.



Thank you for inspiring me @EdgeRatedR #Backlash #greatestwrestlingmatchever — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) June 15, 2020

If this puts your kid to sleep, your kid is dumb. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 15, 2020