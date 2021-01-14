Twitter Reacts to WWE NXT (13th January 2021): Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross, and others comment on this week's episode

This week's episode of NXT progressed several narrative threads while also delivering some great matches during the allotted two hours. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament began with as three first-round matches taking place.

The show opened with Candice LeRae taking on Shotzi Blackheart in a fun bout that yet again reiterated the fact that the resident Tank Girl is the future of the women's division on NXT. Though LeRae came up victorious, Blackheart displayed a lot of heart in this week's episode.

In the first match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, last year's finalists, Grizzled Young Veterans, defeated Ever-Rise in a terrific bout. Though the latter duo came up short, this was arguably their best performance in NXT as of yet.

In the other first round match, the unlikely team of Isaiah Swerve Scott and Jake Atlas took on the debuting MSK, better known as 'The Rascalz' during their time in IMPACT Wrestling. As expected, the debutants came on top in a memorable first outing, while Atlas and Swrve struggled to get along together.

Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis via a roll-up, thanks to some outside shenanigans by Austin Theory. After the match, Kushida made his presence felt by taking down Gargano and make his intentions clear that he wants the North American Championship.

Finn Balor seemingly aligns with Undisputed Era; Pete Dunne emerges as new challenger for NXT Title

During NXT Champion Finn Balor's promo in the ring, he was interrupted by Pete Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The trio began attacking the champion, but Kyle O'Reilly came to his rescue.

Soon enough, Adam Cole And Roderick Strong also made their way and chased the heels away. Though the fans chanted 'Too Sweet' upon seeing Cole and Balor together, the champion decided to leave the ring.

In the main event of the night, Cole and Strong defeated Breezango to advance into the second round of the tournament, while O'Reilly was brutalized by Dunne and his stablemates outside the ring. Balor came to the rescue but was also beaten down. The show closed with Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions standing tall, while Undisputed Era and Finn Balor stared at them.

That said, let's take a look at the Twitter reactions that have emerged since the show ended.

Lotta respect, lotta respect https://t.co/b6haJVTFXN — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) January 14, 2021

What a showing from MSK in their NXT debuts! Feels like it'll only be a matter of time before they win the NXT Tag Team titles. #WWENXT — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 14, 2021

The music, the visuals and the atmosphere for this entrance is so unique.



I’m loving Xia Li right now. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lCx7f5yFFy — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 14, 2021

I’m picking @XiaWWE to win the Women’s #DustyClassic by herself. I don’t even know if she’s in it, but I stand by the pick. https://t.co/DsmV8QeW4T — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 14, 2021

T I C K T O C K . ⏳ https://t.co/fkH2DwnwSZ — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) January 14, 2021

Xia Lee just won in 15 seconds and looks fucking badass.



Push her to the moon.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rK1mmN3UoK — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 14, 2021

Nash Carter and Wes Lee Stan account now. — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) January 14, 2021