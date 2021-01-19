Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (18th January 2021) - Mustafa Ali, Sheamus, and others respond to this week's episode

This week's WWE RAW was a mixed bag where we saw some logical developments to certain storylines. However, there were a few parts of the show that fell a bit flat.

The show began with Randy Orton delivering a promo backstage while hiding his face by wearing a mask. The Viper was struck by a fireball during last week's episode by Alexa Bliss. He spoke about how he blames The Fiend for his condition and vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and go on to main event this year's WrestleMania.

This was followed by RAW's opening match between Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce. A lot of drama unfolded in this bout as Ric Flair and Lacey Evans made their presence felt by trying to distract The Queen.

The Sassy Southern Belle went as far as wearing The Nature Boy's iconic robe to distract Charlotte on RAW. However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion came out on top after an incredible battle with Royce.

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali revealed why he was targeting the New Day. Ali opened up about how Kofi Kingston took his opportunity a few years ago and he was hell bent on ensuring that the former WWE Champion and his stablemate, Xavier Woods, would not make it to WrestleMania 37.

On tonight's episode, Woods was pitted against RETRIBUTION's Mace and the New Day member suffered defeat yet again.

Ricochet was given an opportunity by Adam Pearce to impress him and book his place in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. However, it was not going to be an easy task as the former US Champion squared off against AJ Styles.

Styles and Ricochet put on an amazing performance that was easily the best match on this week's show. In the end, The Phenomenal One got the win on RAW with an incredible Styles Clash that got the fans buzzing.

The Miz and John Morrison invited Goldberg to The Dirt Sheet. However, the former Tag Team Champions pulled a fast one on the WWE Universe as it was Gillberg who made his way to the ring instead of the Hall Of Famer. They even got an imposter to play Drew McIntyre's part as well.

The segment was quite underwhelming. The Miz ended the segment by making a statement that he will walk out of Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion.

We also got a match between The Hurt Business and Lucha House Party and Riddle. The main talking point from this bout was the friction between the members of The Hurt Business as Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley struggled to remain on the same page.

RAW Women's Champion Asuka loses to Alexa Bliss in a spooky and terrifying main event on RAW

In the main event of RAW, Alexa Bliss took on Asuka in what was a lopsided affair that saw the Empress Of Tomorrow suffer a shocking loss.

After a few minutes into the match, the lights started to go off in the ThunderDome. When we returned from a break, Bliss was in the ring sporting a different look.

The former Women's Champion defeated Asuka with relative ease and even no-sold some of the Japanese Superstar's signature moves.

After the match ended, Bliss went back to her regular persona and closed the show by uttering 'Let Me In' in The Fiend's voice.

That said, let's take a look at how Twitter has reacted to the developments on this week's WWE RAW.

