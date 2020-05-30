Twitter Reacts to WWE SmackDown (29th May 2020): CM Punk, Sonya Deville and others comment on tonight's show
- CM Punk weighed in on the driving accident on SmackDown while Deville was not a fan of the Rose and Otis segment.
- We look at some of the best fan and Superstar reactions from tonight's SmackDown.
Tonight's SmackDown was one of the best in recent memory. We had some great matches but it was the start of the show that got everyone buzzing.
It was a crazy start to the night as we were in the parking lot and saw that Elias was involved in an accident. After a small investigation, it was revealed that the car involved in the fiasco belonged to Jeff Hardy and The Charismatic Enigma was found a little away from the scene. He was not in his proper senses and the police arrested him for the incident on SmackDown.
An Impromptu Battle Royal was announced to determine the Superstar who will take up Jeff Hardy's spot. There were some impressive performances from King Corbin, Shorty G and Jey Uso but it was Sheamus who took The Charismatic Enigma's spot and was scheduled to take on Daniel Bryan later on in the night.
Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans had a brawl tonight and both women showed how much they have improved over the last few months. Sadly, the match went a little out of control and both women got counted out. But it is safe to say that this battle is not over.
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss hosted the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, New Day on A Moment of Bliss. Both sets of champions were out scouting their competition when they were confronted by the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks.
A verbal battle ensued between the four female Superstars and The Role Model and The Legit Boss challenged Bliss & Cross for the Tag Team titles.
Bayley would then put her best friend again in the line of fire as she made Banks battle Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. What followed next was an incredible match with some brilliant commentary from Nikki Cross and Bayley.
The Role Model proved to be the decisive factor in the match as she pushed Cross on to Bliss who was on the top rope and that helped The Boss pick up the win on SmackDown.
Shorty G was back on SmackDown tonight and was part of the Battle Royal at the start of the night. He eliminated both Cesaro and Nakamura. However, the duo would get revenge on the former Olympian as they eliminated him after the referee was distracted. Shorty G would then accept a challenge from the Swiss Cyborg for a match later on in the night.
The match in itself was incredible and Cesaro's bad night continued as Shorty G caused a big upset and claimed the win.
Mandy Rose and Otis continued their love story with a pool segment that was a bit hot to handle.
Next up, we saw WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announce SmackDown's newest acquisition in the form of The Original Bro, Matt Riddle. Friday nights now belong to The King of Bros.
The main event was the Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal as Sheamus and Bryan rekindled their rivalry. As The Celtic Warrior was about to get the win, Jeff Hardy returned and he distracted him. This was enough for Bryan to hit the Running Knee and progress to the final.
The fans and Superstars weighed in with their opinions on tonight's show. Let's have a look at some of the best ones.