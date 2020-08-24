WWE produced one of the best shows of this year to date in the form of SummerSlam 2020 which emanated tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with the virtual WWE Universe in attendance.

The Biggest Party of the Summer kicked off with a match between Apollo Crews and MVP in the pre-show, where the former defended the WWE United States Championship. Both the Superstars delivered a short and good performance, and in the end, Apollo picked up the win over MVP and retained the US Championship.

The main show started with the SmackDown Women's Championship match where Bayley, with RAW Women's Championship Sasha Banks at ringside, defended her title against Asuka. In a back-and-forth match, Bayley was able to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship when Banks took a hip-attack from Asuka which was meant for Bayley, which in turn allowed the champion to get a surprise roll-up victory over The Empress of Tomorrow.

However, that was not the end for Asuka as Banks and Bayley then attacked her, which would weaken her for the match against Banks later in the night for the RAW Women's Championship.

Next up was the tag-team match for the RAW Tag Team Championship where The Street Profits defended the title against Angel Garza and Andrade with Zelina Vega in their corner. During the closing moments of the match, Garza accidentally bumped onto Vega who was on the ring apron and knocked her to the floor. Andrade immediately went to check on her and the momentary distraction allowed Street Profits to hit the Cash Out on Garza for the win.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were up next in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match to settle their grudge. Deville had some early offense going into the match but Rose soon gathered her bearings and mounted Deville with knee-strikes and a final running-knee into the latter's face allowed her to win the match in the end.

Deville later went into a fit at ringside as the outcome meant that she has to leave the company. Meanwhile, Otis ran into the ring to celebrate with his girlfriend, Mandy Rose.

Then we got to saw the much-anticipated in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight match. The match had brilliant storytelling, complete with Rollins' mind games, who taunted the rookie Superstar during the early stages of the match. However, Dominik was able to retaliate soon enough and got a near-fall on The Monday Night Messiah.

Towards the end of the match, Rollins cuffed Rey Mysterio, who was at ringside to support his son and proceeded to attack Dominik's mother Angie who was on the ramp. Dominik made the save but ultimately became a victim to Rollins' Stomp and got defeated. Although he lost the match, it was a fantastic effort from Dominik in his debut match and went the distance with a veteran like Rollins.

Up next was Asuka's second match of the night where she faced Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship. In a match that delivered on all fronts, Banks had to tap-out to the Asuka Lock, and even when she cried for Bayley to help, the latter was hesitant, even though Banks helped her earlier in the night.

Advertisement

Next, we saw Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a brutal contest. After weeks of taking out legends like Christian, The Big Show and Ric Flair in the ring with the punt kick, Orton was hell-bent on becoming a world champion for the 14th time. After a back-and-forth battle, McIntyre surprised Orton with a backslide cover to get the pinfall and retain the WWE Championship.

Now, we come to the main event in which 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt went up against 'The Monster' Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The match saw both Superstars engage in a vicious battle with SmackDown announcer Corey Graves describing it as a battle between King Kong and Godzilla.

After failing to score a pinfall over The Fiend even after hitting him with two Running Powerslams, Strowman picked up a box-cutter from the toolbox that was lying on the floor outside the ring and used it to cut the mat and expose the wooden panel underneath the ring. As Strowman attempted to hit The Fiend with another Running Powerslam on the wooden panel, the latter countered and dropped The Monster Among Man with two Sister Abigails and covered him to get the pinfall and become the Universal Champion for the second time.

However, the surprise didn't end there as Roman Reigns made a shocking return and hit The Fiend with a hellacious Spear. He followed that with a spear to Strowman and proceeded to hit him with multiple chair shots before standing tall with the Universal title in his hand.

The WWE Universe and a few of the Superstars were buzzing on Twitter tonight following SummerSlam, which included Roman Reigns' surprise return and shocking change in demeanor. Now, let's take a look at some of the best tweets.

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Bye bye Sonya ✌🏻... maybe ya should have thought that one through more🤷‍♀️ #SummerSlam — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 24, 2020

You could see the exact moment Sasha Banks looks at Bayley and looks down at the tag titles and realises that none of this is worth it. Notice how she just stares down at her tag title at the end and doesn't even want to touch it. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sz35xwM70e — Andrew (@bigbuckbex) August 24, 2020

Dominik Mysterio’s attire has a hood that pays tribute to his father‘s mask.



Last year, Rey told me:



“I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now”#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/mLkkPNCoX4 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 24, 2020

Nothing ends an intense battle like a backslide #SummerSlam — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 24, 2020

Dude this is why @WWE will always be number 1. They never stop evolving. Innovative AF. Proud of my WWE family and everyone taking part in #summerslam today 👏🏻🔥 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 24, 2020

Orton's little timing habits have always been fascinating.



Always taps his opponents back when he's ready to nail a DDT.



Always claps his hands before hitting a powerslam.#SummerSlam — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 24, 2020

You got to sin... to get saved. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 23, 2020

The Fiend is inside the #WWEThunderDome! pic.twitter.com/3WIl58LQld — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2020