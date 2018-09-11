Two big announcements made for Hell in a Cell

The Shield were the highlight of Raw once again

The September 10 edition of Raw saw a host of promos and revelations been made, along with squash matches between Authors of Pain and some local talent, Kevin Owens and Tyler Breeze, and a rematch between Chad Gabriel and Bobby Roode and The Ascension.

We also witnessed a great women’s tag-team match between the teams of Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, and Ronda Rousey and Natalya. The bout was probably the most interesting match of the night. Elias has become so prone to losing on TV, that his loss to Finn Balor came as no surprise.

However, the real surprise came in the form of two big announcements on Monday Night Raw. The last Raw before Hell in a Cell had a punch to deliver to build excitement around the pay-per-view event. What were those announcements? Let’s find out ahead.

#2 Mick Foley

Mick Foley made the big announcement himself

Mick Foley interrupted Elias during his onstage performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his infamous match at Hell in a Cell with The Undertaker which took place at King of the Ring 2018.

Elias disrespected the former WWE superstar and revealed that he watched the match that night. He recalled that Foley was beaten and brutalized by The Undertaker. Mick Foley agreed that it was the hardest match of his career.

The main shock was delivered when Foley revealed that he’d be the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match. Yes, you heard it right, Foley will be the referee for Roman Reigns and Brawn Strowman’s brawl inside Hell in a Cell!

What a way to sell the potential main event match by getting the WWE Hall of Famer to officiate the match. It’ll be interesting to see if the hardcore legend will be fair, or have some part to play in the outcome of the match.

