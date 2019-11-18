Natalya vs Asuka Set for RAW, Becky Lynch and Charlotte also scheduled to team up

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Nov 2019, 08:56 IST SHARE

Natalya gets Asuka one on one after making her tap out two weeks ago.

We are now less than a week away from Survivor Series, giving us one final episode of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT before the battle for brand supremacy. The final RAW is shaping up nicely as the WWE has announced two major Women's Division match-ups for Monday night.

Two weeks ago Natalya made Asuka tap out to the Sharpshooter, giving herself and Charlotte a win over The Kabuki Warriors. That victory set up a Tag Team Title match the following week, but Nattie was not involved. Natalya was unable to make the trip to Manchester, so Becky Lynch teamed with Charlotte instead.

After missing out on the title opportunity, Natalya will get the chance to prove that her win over Asuka wasn't a fluke. She'll take on the 'Empress of Tomorrow' one on one on RAW, in a matchup the 'Queen of Harts' is more than ready for:

Tomorrow night, I’ll be fighting @WWEAsuka ONE ON ONE for the first time ever on #Raw.



Asuka embodies everything I love about wrestling: skill, precision, intensity, emotion, showmanship, guts and PASSION.



Let’s GO. #sharpshooter v #asukalock pic.twitter.com/FUROo5EXNv — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Becky Lynch and Charlotte will be back in action as well. They didn't win the gold last week in Manchester thanks to a distraction from Bayley and Shayna Baszler, but WWE says they'll team up again on RAW. Their opponents have not yet been announced, but the company certainly seems to be teasing that the 'The Man' and 'The Queen' could be a win away from challenging for the Tag Team Titles once again.

"Their first outing was enough of a success to warrant a second teaming, and while their opponents have yet to be announced, the possibility is a tantalizing one for both Superstars. Not only could Becky Two Belts return to the fold, but a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title could make Charlotte only the second Superstar to record the Women’s Grand Slam (Raw Women’s Title, SmackDown Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Title and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship). In other words, history is in play for both." - via release from WWE.com

Who will their opponents be? Will Bayley or Shayna Baszler get involved again? We'll all have to wait until tomorrow at 8pm EST to find out.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here to rate them!