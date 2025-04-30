Two former AEW stars to reunite for the first time in nine months at WWE Backlash 2025? Exploring potential hint

Two former AEW stars can reunite for the first time in nine months at WWE's next premium live event, Backlash. This would be the luchadores Penta and his brother, Rey Fenix. The Lucha Brothers have made their WWE debuts as single superstars this past year, but they are renowned as tag team partners and have always competed as a tag team duo before their stint in the Stamford-based promotion.
At Backlash, the two stars can come together to fight a heel faction on Monday Night RAW. Speculations of the two getting back together grew after the latest episode of RAW. Penta came across Chad Gable backstage, who mocked him and his brother for losing their first matches at WrestleMania 41.
While Penta lost the Intercontinental Title match against Dominik, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker, his brother Rey Fenix also lost his first WrestleMania match to El Grande Americano. Chad Gable is widely believed to be the masked guy wrestling as El Grande Americano, although it hasn't been revealed yet. While Gable continued with his taunts, Penta shot back by giving a brutal superkick to Gable.
Next week on RAW, Penta will fight JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in a one-on-one match. During the bout, Gable's faction can attack Penta, leading to Rey Fenix coming out and saving his brother, leading to a historic reunion of The Lucha Bros in WWE. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can then announce Rey Fenix and Penta's match against American Made at Backlash.
At Backlash, the former AEW stars can beat Gable's men, even though Gable as El Grande Americano will certainly cause some interference. If the team-up is well received, The Lucha Bros can then go on to challenge New Day for the World Tag Team Championships.
Backstage WWE discussion on the reunion of Penta and Rey Fenix as Lucha Bros
The creative team of WWE, led by CCO Triple H, is well aware of the calls, from fans and others backstage, to get Penta and Fenix together on the show. It has been reported that the company has plans to get the two brothers to reunite inside the ring during a show on either RAW or SmackDown.
Currently, Penta El Zero is part of RAW, while Fenix made his debut on SmackDown. It was initially believed that the two would continue as singles superstars. However, with Penta himself now mentioning Lucha Bros on TV, it appears that the two are on track to get back together in the company. It would be interesting to see how Triple H brings the two together on TV.