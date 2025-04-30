Two former AEW stars to reunite for the first time in nine months at WWE Backlash 2025? Exploring potential hint

Two former AEW stars can reunite for the first time in nine months at WWE's next premium live event, Backlash. This would be the luchadores Penta and his brother, Rey Fenix. The Lucha Brothers have made their WWE debuts as single superstars this past year, but they are renowned as tag team partners and have always competed as a tag team duo before their stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

At Backlash, the two stars can come together to fight a heel faction on Monday Night RAW. Speculations of the two getting back together grew after the latest episode of RAW. Penta came across Chad Gable backstage, who mocked him and his brother for losing their first matches at WrestleMania 41.

While Penta lost the Intercontinental Title match against Dominik, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker, his brother Rey Fenix also lost his first WrestleMania match to El Grande Americano. Chad Gable is widely believed to be the masked guy wrestling as El Grande Americano, although it hasn't been revealed yet. While Gable continued with his taunts, Penta shot back by giving a brutal superkick to Gable.

Ad

Trending

Next week on RAW, Penta will fight JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in a one-on-one match. During the bout, Gable's faction can attack Penta, leading to Rey Fenix coming out and saving his brother, leading to a historic reunion of The Lucha Bros in WWE. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can then announce Rey Fenix and Penta's match against American Made at Backlash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Backlash, the former AEW stars can beat Gable's men, even though Gable as El Grande Americano will certainly cause some interference. If the team-up is well received, The Lucha Bros can then go on to challenge New Day for the World Tag Team Championships.

Backstage WWE discussion on the reunion of Penta and Rey Fenix as Lucha Bros

The creative team of WWE, led by CCO Triple H, is well aware of the calls, from fans and others backstage, to get Penta and Fenix together on the show. It has been reported that the company has plans to get the two brothers to reunite inside the ring during a show on either RAW or SmackDown.

Ad

Currently, Penta El Zero is part of RAW, while Fenix made his debut on SmackDown. It was initially believed that the two would continue as singles superstars. However, with Penta himself now mentioning Lucha Bros on TV, it appears that the two are on track to get back together in the company. It would be interesting to see how Triple H brings the two together on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More