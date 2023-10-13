If there's ever been a time for Triple H to surprise WWE fans, it might be during the open challenge Cody Rhodes just announced on Twitter. It would be the best time for two former champions who apparently secretly signed with WWE in 2022 to return and challenge Cody and Jey Uso. The stars in question are none other than the Authors of Pain.

Akam and Rezar were let go from the company long ago, but despite that, they have not made a mark outside the company. Fans were wondering what they were doing when the news finally emerged that the company had reportedly signed them secretly in 2022.

The re-signing apparently happened before Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this year, and so must have been approved by Triple H. While this is just a report, Paul Ellering, the group's old manager, was apparently involved in negotiations, too.

Expand Tweet

With that being the case, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's open challenge for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship on the season premiere of SmackDown might be the perfect chance to finally get back on the roster. It would be an immediate push for the stars.

Cody Rhodes issued an open challenge for WWE SmackDown

Rhodes and Jey Uso won't back down from any challenge, and that's exactly what they may be proving with their appearance on SmackDown this week.

Cody issued the challenge from his Twitter account.

"This week, a great RAW, a historic NXT…And no better way to close out the week than with a visit for the season premiere of #SmackDown Open challenge… What say you @WWEUsos?" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who challenges them on the blue brand on Friday.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE