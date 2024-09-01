Two former WWE Champions to challenge Gunther at Bad Blood? Exploring possible beatdown on RAW

At Bash in Berlin, RAW Superstar Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. While Orton threw everything he had at Gunther, the latter was able to take it all and eventually register a win over the 14-time World Champion.

While the upcoming episode of RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver will mainly be about Gunther celebrating his win, there is a chance he could find his next opponents. The upcoming episode of the red brand could plant the seeds for a potential Triple Threat match between Gunther, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.

After beating McIntyre at Bash in Berlin, CM Punk announced his rivalry with the Scotsman ended and Punk would now look to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. On the upcoming episode of RAW, WWE could book an angle where Punk comes out to challenge Gunther.

However, Drew McIntyre could come out at the same time and plead a case that he and Punk are 1-1 in terms of wins against each other. This segment could then lead to a brawl between the superstars in the ring which could plant seeds for a Triple Threat match at the Bad Blood PLE in October.

39-year-old wrestler wants to face RAW Superstar Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title

Gunther's reign as World Heavyweight Champion is shaping up to be exactly how the WWE Universe imagined it. After a dominant Intercontinental Championship reign, fans expect to see Gunther dominate as World Champion, and early beginnings show that the Austrian is living up to expectations.

However, a 39-year-old superstar wants to hamper the RAW Superstar's reign as champion. The 39-year-old in question is Baron Corbin. During an interview with Wrestling News Co, Corbin spoke highly about Gunther and expressed his desire to face him.

Corbin said:

"I mean, I think it's amazing. He's one heck of a competitor, in and out of the ring for himself, his body, his family. Accomplishing this is amazing because it's no easy feat. I've been doing this for twelve years now, and I've yet to get my hands on the title. It shows you how amazing of a competitor he is, but I'm also a guy who really likes to fight and likes to slug it out with prople who are hard-nosed, they're tough, they want to fight as well. I'm excited because maybe one of these times I'll mix it up with him for that World Title, and I would love to push each other to the limit and see what happens." [From 03:24 to 03:57]

While Corbin's statements are ambitious, he would have to do a lot of work before he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Until then, it will be interesting to see which superstar from RAW is booked to be the champion's next challenger.

