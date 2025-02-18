Two former WWE champions to cost Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and join Gunther in Imperium? Potential twist explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around two months away, and fans are eagerly awaiting what the final card may look like. There is ongoing speculation regarding the roles that stars like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley will have at The Show of Shows.

One confirmed match will be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther will defend his title against Jey Uso. While many believe this could be The YEET Master's crowning moment, it may end in disaster due to interference from two men, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The New Day are two of the most detested heels in the company. As if their other recent antics weren't enough, the pair were seen belittling Main Event Jey Uso backstage during RAW. They insisted he would lose at WrestleMania. That may be the case, but thanks to their interference.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could shock the world by showing up during the match. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions could attack Jey behind the referee's back to make sure Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Title.

From there, The Ring General might be the only star who accepts Kofi and Xavier with their new attitudes. This could potentially lead to the tag team joining Imperium. Gunther, Kofi, Xavier, and Ludwig Kaiser would make for a dangerous foursome if they could be on the same page.

An absent WWE star could potentially save the day for Jey Uso

While a loss for Jey Uso would be absolutely heartbreaking, there’s a scenario where Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might interfere in his World Heavyweight Championship match at 'Mania, only for him to win. An unlikely name could save the day.

Big E has long been the third member of The New Day, but he unfortunately suffered a serious neck injury three years ago. The former WWE Champion hasn't made his return to the ring since then. Even worse, he faced harsh criticism from his so-called friends.

During an episode of RAW where The New Day celebrated their 10th anniversary, Big E returned and offered to manage his friends. In a surprising twist, they verbally berated him and turned heels. Truthfully, he was humiliated. Now, he could seek payback.

If The New Day tries to cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship win, Big E could shockingly appear to fight them off. If he's been cleared, he might hit one or both men with The Big Ending, officially marking his return to WWE. In the process, Jey could win the world title without The New Day ruining his moment.

