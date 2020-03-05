Two high-profile championship matches announced for next week's WWE NXT

WWE NXT

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, two championship matches were announced for next week's show. Keith Lee will defend his North American Championship against Cameron Grimes and the new NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne- The BroserWeights- will defend their titles against The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, who have invoked their rematch clause.

NXT North American Championship match

North American Champion, Lee, came out to the ring to address the NXT Universe. He discussed the way Damian Priest took matters into his own hands by attacking Dominik Dijakovic in his match against Grimes, which has now put Dijakovic on the shelf with a knee injury.

His promo was cut short by Grimes who came out to tell Lee that he should be talking about him rather than Priest or Dijakovic. Grimes also added that NXT GM William Regal has provided him with a North American title opportunity for next week's episode but before he could finish, he was shoved outside of the ring by Lee with just one shot.

NXT Tag Team Championship match

After defeating Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan on tonight's episode, O'Reilly and Fish proclaimed that they will soon get back to the top of the tag team division once they win back the titles from The BroserWeights. Riddle and Dunne then came out to say that they are interested in a rematch and all it requires is for Regal to grant it.

However, Riddle and Dunne were then sneakily attacked by The Grizzled Young Veterans- Zack Gibson and James Drake. Gibson then stated that they will soon become the world's No. 1 tag team.