Two huge Championship matches confirmed for this week's WWE RAW

WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW is set to be a must-see event as it will not only serve the fallout from Super ShowDown but also act as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber. A lot of high-profile matches were already confirmed for the episode and now two huge title matches have been added to that list.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins and Murphy are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on the upcoming show of the Red brand. This will be a rematch from their Super ShowDown encounter where Murphy pinned Dawkins to retain the titles.

The match is of utmost importance to The Street Profits as they won't be allowed another shot at the gold (till Rollins and Murphy are champions) if they fail to win on RAW. The Monday Night Messiah and company will aim at winning this match at all costs because they will not have to worry about another challenge from Ford and Dawkins if they can defeat them tonight.

WWE 24/7 Championship

Another title that'll be up for grabs on this week's RAW is the WWE 24/7 Championship. The current Champion, Riddick Moss, will be defending it on the episode but his opponent(s) are yet to be revealed. Even if Moss somehow manages to retain in that match, there's always the possibility of some other Superstar utilizing the 24/7 rule and forcing him to defend the gold on multiple occasions.

