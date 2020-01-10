Two major matches announced for WWE NXT Worlds Collide

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley, this time for the NXT Women's Championship

In a little over the span of a month, the WWE NXT brands (NXT and NXT UK) will have three - count 'em, THREE - WWE Network PPVs to showcase their talent. The second of those events - WWE NXT TakeOver: Worlds Collide - takes place on January 25th (the night before the Royal Rumble) and will feature matches between the performers of those two brands.

Today, via Twitter, NXT announced two major matches for that show, and they're both pretty impressive.

The first is a match that was teased a bit on last night's episode of NXT on USA (and confirmed today) and will have NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley taking on her old NXT UK rival Toni Storm for Ripley's title. Interestingly, Storm will be participating in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women's Championship against Piper Niven and current champion Kay Lee Ray. If Storm has luck on her side, she just may walk out of Worlds Collide as Toni Two Belts (which is what I guess we're just calling double champions now, I suppose).

Also announced for the card, and one that has hardcore fans of NXT UK (and NXT in general) salivating, is "Prince" (or is it "Prinxe" now?) Finn Balor taking on WWE NXT UK's Ilja Dragunov. At the previous NXT UK TakeOver, Dragunov answered an open challenge from Cesaro and the two put on an absolute banger of a match.

At the moment, Dragunov isn't scheduled for a match at WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II (that's a mouthful) - one of the other three PPVs mentioned at the start - but he is currently a part of the main event angle between NXT UK Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey. Balor, on the other hand, has a match with Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16th.