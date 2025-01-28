Two major stars to walk away from WWE for a while due to embarrassment on RAW this week? Exploring why it’s possible

Things haven't gone well for two top superstars on Monday Night RAW, which might lead to both of them taking time off from WWE. The superstars being referred to are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. In December, they turned heel and betrayed their good friend and tag team partner, Big E.

Since then, the entire RAW locker room has turned its back on them, and several superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, have called them out for their behavior toward Big E.

Meanwhile, two more recent incidents indicate that The New Day could go on a hiatus for a while. Recently, Kofi Kingston's mother took a shot at him and while sitting ringside to watch her son's match.

Likewise, Xavier Woods' family was in Atlanta Monday night for his match against Rey Mysterio. Even though the former King of the Ring thought his family would support him, they turned their backs on him and called him out for his behavior.

Woods eventually lost to Rey Mysterio, and it remains to be seen how WWE Creative will proceed with The New Day, who are getting heavily booed by WWE fans in every arena.

WWE veteran compares New Day's heel turn on RAW to Dominik Mysterio's heel persona

WWE veteran and RAW superstar Natalya shared her thoughts on The New Day's heel turn and made an interesting comparison with a Judgment Day superstar.

Natalya spoke with the Toronto Sun, and explained why Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' heel turn on RAW can be compared only to Dominik Mysterio's heel persona.

“And then all of a sudden you see them turn on E, and it had the entire world rallying for Big E and turned on Kofi and Woods to the point where they had DOM heat. Literally, I said that when I was watching like they got DOM heat. Kofi and Woods couldn’t even get a word out because the fans were so upset with them," Natalya said. (H/T Wrestlezone)

The New Day had a backstage segment with Dirty Dom recently, and it remains to be seen if WWE Creative has any plans for them to work together.

