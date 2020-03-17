Two major Wrestlemania weekend events cancelled

WrestleMania weekend is in shambles at the moment.

With COVID-19 running rampant throughout the globe, dozens of events have been postponed or cancelled. The NCAA tournaments, the NHL season, the Masters, and dozens of other events have all fallen to the pandemic. Though, up until today, WWE was doing everything within their power to keep the WrestleMania dream alive. Eventually, they found a way to do so.

Just a few hours ago, WWE made the decision to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center. Like SmackDown last Friday, it would take place with only necessary personnel. What that means for the card, planned matches, and the rest is unknown. However, that did leave another question for the WWE Universe.

What is the plan for the WWE Hall of Fame and NXT TakeOver: Tampa? WrestleMania, at this point, is a week-long event with various wrestling promotions bringing their own shows to whatever city it's taking place in. However, the three big draws of the weekend are WrestleMania, obviously, the WWE Hall of Fame, and NXT TakeOver.

Original plans for HOF and TakeOver canceled

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reached out to WWE today, hoping to get some answers regarding the 2020 HOF and TakeOver: Tampa. At the moment, both events won't be taking place. At least, not as previously announced.

Considering that we've seen SmackDown, RAW, NXT and 205 Live moved to the Performance Center, not to mention the Show of Shows taking place there as well, the next step seems obvious. More than likely, TakeOver and the Hall of Fame will be broadcast from the PC. Still, it's all speculation until word is heard from WWE

Odds are we'll hear more during RAW or over the next few days.