Two more matches announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber

Following this week's edition of WWE RAW, two more matches have been confirmed for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV event.

After winning the RAW Tag Team Champions from Seth Rollins and Murphy tonight on RAW, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits will defend their titles this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. Also, after getting beaten down by AJ Styles and The O.C, Aleister Black will look to settle his score against The Phenomenal One in a No Disqualification match.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Considering that tonight's tag team title match was the last shot that they got against Rollins and Murphy, it was a now or never situation for The Street Profits. After failing to dethrone Rollins and Murphy at Super ShowDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made the most of their opportunity to become the new tag team champions albeit with some assistance from Kevin Owens who came out to even out the odds.

Now, the Street Profits will look forward to successfully defend their tag team titles against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple at Elimination Chamber on March 8.

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles was supposed to face Aleister Black on tonight's episode but the Phenomenal One avoided facing him by sending in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in his place to face the former NXT Champion.

Black defeated Anderson and managed to get a DQ victory against Gallows after the latter did not stop hitting him in the corner even after the referee counted past four. All three men then gave a beatdown to The Striking Man from Amsterdam after which the match with Styles took place and he got defeated by the former WWE Champion quite easily.

Black will now look forward to exacting his revenge on AJ Styles this Sunday as they face each other in a No Disqualification match.