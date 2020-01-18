Two more matches announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on SmackDown

Two more matches for WWE Royal Rumble were announced on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match, Lacey Evans earned herself a title opportunity at Royal Rumble and Sheamus will be making his in-ring return in over a year in a match against Shorty G.

How were the matches set?

Tonight on SmackDown, Lacey Evans was supposed to go one-on-one against Sasha Banks. The Sassy Southern Belle looked forward to settling the bad blood between her and Banks after The Blueprint had taunted Evans for the past few weeks.

However, a fight between Evans, Banks and her best friend, Bayley broke out backstage. The referees broke up the three brawl between the three Superstars and after some time it was shown that Banks was nursing her hurt ankle inside the trainer's room.

It was evidently clear that she was unable to fight and in her stead, Bayley was inserted into the match despite her protests. Evans picked up a shocking victory over the champion and will now challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women's title at Royal Rumble.

After making his appearance felt on last week's episode of the blue brand by attacking Shorty G inside the ring, Sheamus also got into a scuffle with Shorty backstage on tonight's episode. Shortly afterward, the match between the former WWE Champion and Shorty G was made official for Royal Rumble.