Huge stipulation set for Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST

The Fiend has managed to terrorize a pretty large selection of WWE's roster. Seth Rollins, Kane, The Miz and more have felt the wrath of the Universal Champion. One such competitor, though, has not backed down.

Daniel Bryan may have lost his Universal Championship bout against The Fiend at Survivor Series, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing his war. After appearing at TLC with a fresh new look and attitude, it seems The Fiend may have "healed" the GOAT more than "hurt".

Bryan continued to one-up The Fiend tonight. Using his long-time friend Kane, he managed to lure the Universal Champion out to the ring, where he took the fight to him. Kane, declaring for the Royal Rumble, was the perfect bait that Wyatt's alter ego just could not pass up.

That mistake allowed Bryan to connect with the Knee Plus and even get a few pieces of The Fiend before e cowered back into his hole under the ring. Following that, Bryan challenged The Fiend to a Strap Match at the Royal Rumble.

It took a little over an hour for WWE to make the decision, but it's finally been confirmed. At the Royal Rumble, The Fiend will defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match. Whether that was a smart decision on the Yes Movement's Leader's part is questionable.

Tying oneself to the most destructive force in the company doesn't seem like the right move. However, if Bryan can continue to take the fight to him, the former WWE Champion may be adding a new title to his trophy case.