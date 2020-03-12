Two more Superstars added to the No. 1 contender's ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay

The NXT Women's Championship

Tonight's episode of NXT emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of the Full Sail University. After Chelsea Green became the first NXT Superstar to become the first entrant for the No. 1 Contender's NXT Women's Championship ladder match at TakeOver: Tampa Bay, two more contenders were determined tonight.

Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeated Deonna Purrazzo to advance to the No. 1 contender's ladder match. Although Nox faced some problems early on into the match due to her injured arm, she was able to overcome and pin The Virtuosa quite easily but that was not the case for Yim who had to face some challenges in the form of Kai's ally Raquel Gonzalez.

Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

The match between Dakota Kai and Mia Yim kicked off with both of them attempting roll-ups on the other. Dakota Kai faked a leg injury to catch the referee's attention which allowed Raquel to attack Yim at ringside.

However, despite the number's game, Yim overcame all odds to nail Kai with the Protect Ya Neck for the pin to score the win.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tegan Nox

Purrazzo targetted Nox's injured arm early on in the match and tried to tap her out using her signature finisher, the Fujiwara Armbar. However, she broke out of the submission and connected with The Shiniest Wizard to successfully pin Purrazzo.

Yim and Nox now join Chelsea Green for the No. 1 contender's match with three more spots left to fill. The winner of that match will then take on the winner of the NXT Women's Championship match between current champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.