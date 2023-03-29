Two NXT stars are ready for WWE's main roster, according to Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods worked with several up-and-coming WWE Superstars during his recent stint in NXT. The New Day member thinks two of his former NXT rivals, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, could be main roster-bound soon.

The English duo, known as Pretty Deadly, are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They feuded with Kofi Kingston and Woods in late 2022 and early 2023.

In an interview with Catch Club, Woods mentioned Prince and Wilson when asked to name some future main roster talents from NXT:

"Pretty Deadly, easily. That's the reason that we wanted to go down there in the first place. I've had my eye on them since they were over in the UK. I just talked with them a bunch. They're super talented. They understand what they wanna be, and that's one of the hardest things, I think, to figure out in wrestling and to be comfortable with that." [6:05 – 6:21]

Pretty Deadly's most recent NXT Tag Team Championship reign ended against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline in December 2022.

Xavier Woods tips Pretty Deadly to be "incredible" on the main roster

NXT Superstars often receive call-ups to RAW and SmackDown shortly after WrestleMania. With The Show of Shows on the horizon this weekend, many have speculated that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could join the main roster in the near future.

Xavier Woods further explained why the three-time Tag Team Champions are ready for a spot on WWE's biggest weekly stage:

"Those are two guys that I think are going to be, in time, obviously, they're gonna be incredible. They're already so good right now, so they're only moving up and forward in a positive direction. They can't get on the main roster fast enough." [6:22 – 6:37]

On April 1, Pretty Deadly will host the NXT Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



They might have been put through a table tonight, but at



, we will see you in LA! YES BOY!They might have been put through a table tonight, but at #StandAndDeliver they will be your hosts! #PrettyDeadly , we will see you in LA! #WWENXT YES BOY!They might have been put through a table tonight, but at #StandAndDeliver they will be your hosts! #PrettyDeadly, we will see you in LA! #WWENXT https://t.co/WTKH7drnBV

Woods also spoke about the possibility of facing Roman Reigns in a rematch from their controversial SmackDown contest in 2021.

Do you think Pretty Deadly will succeed on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Catch Club and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes