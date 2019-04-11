Three arguments for Braun Strowman moving to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up

After a fantastic WrestleMania weekend where we saw one of the best 'Manias in recent memory, and a couple of decent follow-up Raw and SmackDown Live shows, another exciting week awaits us as we approach the annual superstar Shake-up.

We saw some superstars pull double duty this week as Lars Sullivan, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre appeared both on the red brand and the blue brand. Those might be teasers from Vince McMahon for what may be in store for the Superstar Shake-up.

On SmackDown Live, WWE teased a future feud between the United States Champion Samoa Joe and the Monster among Men, Braun Strowman.

Braun's appearance on SmackDown just struck the right chord with the WWE Universe and in this article, we state the three reasons why Braun Strowman should be drafted to the blue brand:

#1 He can be the face of SmackDown Live

This is the biggest reason for Braun Strowman to move to SmackDown Live, as he has all the tools to be the face of the blue brand.

With all due respect to the Monster Among Men, Seth Rollins is the face of Raw and he is destined to occupy that spot for some time. So, it would be better for him to move to the Land of Opportunity.

Strowman will also get more screen time on the blue brand, and he needs some momentum on his side as his fall from the grace over the last two years has been a major disappointment. Braun just has to move to SmackDown Live in order to reinvigorate his career which had started with a bang.

#2 Fresh feuds for The Monster Among Men

One of the biggest reasons for Braun Strowman's decline has been his involvement in lackluster feuds; time and time again we see him in the same feuds which really doesn't help his cause.

Braun's move to the blue brand will do him a world of good, and will free him up to be involved in fresh storylines and feuds like the one against Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe could prove to be his perfect first opponent as these two giants are experts at destruction and a win for Strowman against the Samoan Submission Machine could see him get that support from the WWE Universe which has seemingly disappeared over the last few months.

#3 He will get ample title shots at SmackDown Live

Braun Strowman hasn't been able to get enough title opportunities on Raw and that has left him as a mid-card superstar while he should be fighting with the very best at the very top of the card.

The Monster Among Men is a giant athlete and he was a believable main-eventer not so long ago. With sufficient opportunities, he can get back to being a top superstar. On SmackDown Live, Braun will be given ample shots at different titles and it can be seen from his confrontation with Samoa Joe that he will fit right into the United States Championship picture.

Also, being the face of the blue brand, he would headline SmackDown exclusive pay-per-views and that would boost his confidence, grooming him for years to come.

