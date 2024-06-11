Two-time world champion to win Money in the Bank & turn heel after 8 years at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is on the horizon! The Scotland Premium Live Event will be followed by two marquee PLEs: Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Winning the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase can change the career trajectory of any superstar, and this year could be no different if a female wrestler wins the contract and turns heel to cash it on her best friend.

Naomi, who returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, has not been involved in any notable feuds since her return and is patiently waiting for an opportunity. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is most likely to be included in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year, and winning it would be the perfect stepping stone for her journey to the top.

The 36-year-old is best friends with current WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The Role Model will defend her title against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle this weekend. If Bayley retains her title in Scotland, she will lock horns with Nia Jax for the prized championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

If the former Damage CTRL leader manages to get the better of The Irresistible Force, Naomi could shock fans by cashing in her briefcase on Bayley and turning heel.

Bayley recently defended her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

Bayley defeated IYO SKY at The Showcase of The Immortals earlier this year to claim the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model has actively defended the title since then, with her last televised defense coming at Backlash, where she defeated Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match.

The Role Model is currently locked in a heated rivalry with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. She will defend her title against Niven at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. With Niven set to have Green in her corner, one can expect Naomi to come to the aid of Bayley during the match. It will be interesting to see if Bayley retains her title against a dominant star like Niven later this weekend.

