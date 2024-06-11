Former champion to quit WWE after his faction implodes, massive Paul Heyman twist - 5 shocking betrayals that could happen at Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is on the horizon! The Scotland Premium Live Event currently has five matches on the card, all of which could offer some surprises.

Among those surprises might be a few betrayals, with multiple teams hinting at implosion soon. Some of them might happen as soon as this Saturday in Scotland. But who will stab their partners in the back, and how could everything play out?

Let's look at five possible betrayals that could shock the WWE Universe at Clash at the Castle:

#5. Finn Balor costs Damian Priest his title at Clash at the Castle

The issues within The Judgment Day have been well documented, with the entire group not on the same page as Damian Priest. The tension continued on RAW, with Finn Balor being thrust into a match against Drew McIntyre by the World Heavyweight Champion.

He and the rest of The Judgment Day are now banned from ringside at Clash at the Castle, but that might not stop The Prince from getting involved. After all, he has been acting suspiciously lately. The former Universal Champion stole Liv Morgan's hotel room key this past week on RAW. Hence, something is fishy.

All of the underlying issues could culminate on Saturday, with Finn Balor hiding his identity to interfere in the World Heavyweight Title match. He can attack Damian Priest and help Drew McIntyre win the coveted title.

#4. Piper Niven turns babyface in front of her people

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE has done a good job building Piper Niven for her big title shot against Bayley. The Scottish star will perform in front of her friends and family at Clash at the Castle, with a chance to become the WWE Women's Champion.

While she likely won't win the title, Piper Niven could turn babyface after the match. Chelsea Green can berate Piper for losing against Bayley and possibly even kick her while she's down. This would only lead to a monster pop when Niven attacks Green and ends their tag team for good.

#3. Paul Heyman is kicked out of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman! [Image credit: WWE.com]

This possibility hinges on whether WWE adds Solo Sikoa to Clash at the Castle at the last minute. If Solo does have a match in Glasgow, it will likely be against Kevin Owens.

But the main story might be Paul Heyman, who has been in a tricky situation with the new-look Bloodline on SmackDown. The match between Sikoa and Owens could be the backdrop for a big twist with The Wiseman, whose time in The Bloodline might be coming to an end for now.

Solo Sikoa can remove Heyman from his group after growing tired of his hesitance to fall in line, potentially after the latter shows sympathy for Kevin Owens at Clash at the Castle. It would be the perfect set-up for Roman Reigns' return. He wouldn't take kindly to Solo's behavior, especially if Paul Heyman is kicked out in his absence.

#2. Otis finally stands up to Chad Gable

The story between Chad Gable and Otis has been built to perfection. It could go on for a while longer, with the leader of the Alpha Academy winning the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, this week's RAW may have indicated that Otis could turn on Master Gable as soon as this Saturday.

WWE would be better off keeping the betrayal for later, but what if their hands are tied? Even if reports indicate Gable is staying in WWE, there is a slim possibility of him parting ways with the promotion in the coming days. If that is the case, Otis will likely turn babyface by costing Master Gable the match.

Chad Gable can put over his ''Number One Guy'' after Clash at the Castle before quitting WWE out of embarrassment. It would be a bit disappointing, but strange things have happened.

#1. Clash at the Castle Heritage: Dominik Mysterio betrays his "family" again

We mentioned Finn Balor potentially turning on Damian Priest, but what if Dirty Dom beats him to the punch? And more importantly, what if he and Liv Morgan have been on the same page from the beginning?

It's possible that Morgan gave Mysterio a fake room key on RAW to distract his Judgment Day teammates. If that is the case, expect Dominik to betray The Archer of Infamy at Clash at the Castle, much to the shock and dismay of Balor, JD McDonagh, and even Carlito.

After all, Clash at the Castle I is where Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rey Mysterio to side with The Judgment Day. The upcoming installment of the PLE could see Dom Dom betray The Judgment Day and officially join forces with Liv Morgan. What a wonderful piece of symmetry that would be!

