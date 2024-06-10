Major update on Chad Gable’s WWE status - Reports

The WWE future of Chad Gable has been up in the air for several weeks now. The title contender is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career, and a new status update has just leaked from within WWE.

Gable has spent most of 2024 chasing the Intercontinental Championship. He will challenge Sami Zayn for the title on Saturday at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. It was recently revealed that Gable's WWE contract expired last Friday, June 7. Gable had already been announced for Clash at the Castle, and it was speculated that he would remain with the company.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Gable is believed to be "extremely close" to agreeing on contract terms with World Wrestling Entertainment if he has not finalized the deal already. Sources report that the Alpha Academy leader will continue working for the company.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talents were pushing for Gable to sign with Tony Khan. The potential acquisition was being heavily discussed backstage at Dynamite last week. However, sources in AEW and WWE assume Gable has already re-signed or, at the very least, will remain with the company.

Officials reportedly made a significant offer to the four-time Tag Team Champion. There is no word yet on what those terms are, but the Stamford-based promotion has wanted to re-sign Gable from the start, and they were aware of the heavy interest he'd have from around the wrestling world. Fightful also reported that MMA promotions were interested in booking the former amateur wrestler.

While Gable's new contract has not been 100% confirmed, it was noted that everyone within WWE is moving forward under the belief that the 38-year-old is staying where he's at. His match with Zayn is a featured bout at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

Alpha Academy's future up in the air ahead of WWE RAW

Tonight's RAW will be the go-home episode for Saturday's Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE.

The future of Alpha Academy has been up in the air for several weeks now as leader Chad Gable has slowly turned heel and berated his stablemates - Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Sami Zayn accused Gable of bullying his longtime friend and tag team partner.

WWE has announced Zayn vs. Otis for tonight's RAW, and the Intercontinental Championship will not be on the line. It's expected that Gable will be at ringside for the final angle ahead of Saturday's title match with Zayn. The official match preview mentions last week's injury to Dupri and the ongoing Alpha Academy tension.

"Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is set to take on Otis after the unfortunate incident that occurred on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Zayn confronted Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable about his treatment of Otis, Maxinne Dupri and Akira Tozawa, but when he went after Gable, he accidentally bumped Otis into Dupri, injuring her. An infuriated Otis dropped the champion, much to Gable’s delight, and it set the stage for this incredible match live on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!" the official RAW preview reads.

Gable and Otis were real-life friends going back to 2011. They formed Alpha Academy in November 2020 and have held the RAW Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

