Two-time WWE champion to help Bayley against Damage CTRL thanks to real-life connection? Exploring the possibility

Bayley had a rough go of things on this week's episode of SmackDown. Under the impression she would be teaming up with her good friend Dakota Kai, she took on the challenge of the Kabuki Warriors. However, in a shocking turn of events, Kai revealed that her true allegiances lie with Damage CTRL, betraying Bayely and leaving her all alone.

It is a tragic situation for The Role Model, but one that becomes worse when considering she will now have to worry about both Kai and the Kabuki Warriors when she takes on Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40. Fortunately, she may receive some help from a two-time WWE champion.

The two-time WWE Champion in question happens to be Naomi. The 36-year-old previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship twice during her first run with the company. But why would she be obliged to help? The answer is simple: they share a real-life connection with one former champion, Sasha Banks, with whom they both are good friends.

Banks and Bayley have always been close, as they were both part of the infamous Four Horsewomen. Moreover, they even held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. In a similar fashion, Banks' last run with the company saw her team up with Naomi, as they also became tag champions. This connection and the fact that all three of them have remained close over the years make her the perfect ally heading into WrestleMania 40.

Perhaps Naomi comes to the Women's Royal Rumble winner's aid after "receiving a call" from Banks. That being said, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling what WWE has in store about this storyline.

Dakota Kai had little to say for herself after betraying Bayley

Whether or not she finds help, the shock of betrayal will still be fresh in Bayley's mind. After last week's episode, she was convinced that Dakota Kai was on her side. However, as the WWE Universe bore witness, that was nothing more than a lie.

Following her betrayal, Kai did not feel the need to explain her actions. Instead, she decided to mock her former teammate on X. Posting a picture of herself with the rest of Damage CTRL, Kai simply captioned the tweet with the word, "Cry."

Things are bound to get messy as WrestleMania 40 inches closer. But will Bayley be able to find help before her fated match with Iyo Sky? Only time will tell.

