Two-time WWE Champion to help Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are involved in a feud with The Judgment Day, where they are currently outnumbered. However, the duo has a close relationship with a few top stars and one of them could help them in their ongoing battle against the heel faction.

Both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest suffered betrayals at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio turned on Mami to align with Liv Morgan while Finn Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship. The Terror Twins were then ousted from The Judgment Day, with Morgan and Carlito officially joining the villainous stable.

While Mami and The Archer of Infamy managed to fight off the new Judgment Day for a couple of weeks, the numbers game got to them this past Monday on RAW as they were brutally beaten up by the heel faction. The duo is in dire need of support and a major WWE star teased aligning with them.

CM Punk recently posted a picture with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Cathy Kelley, calling themselves the Quad Terror Squad.

The Best in the World was also recently seen comforting Ripley backstage as Mami was nervous before her match against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Punk joining forces with The Terror Twins after his match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin could be a welcome change for fans. The two-time WWE Champion could engage in a fresh feud on the red brand.

WWE legend believes Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will lose at Bash in Berlin

While Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are hellbent on revenge against the new Judgment Day, the odds are currently not in the duo's favor. They are vastly outnumbered against the heel faction heading into their match at Bash in Berlin

WWE veteran Teddy Long also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mixed Tag Team match, noting that he saw Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio coming out on top.

"They would like to see Rhea pin Dominik. I can see them going in that direction, but then I think Rhea almost got him, one, two, and here comes Liv for the big save right there. Now Rhea turns it around and now she goes against Liv and just starts bamming on her, maybe turn into a big four-way there, and I believe the heels are gonna go over."

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were two of the founding members of the Judgment Day. The duo has come a long way since then, establishing themselves as two of the most prominent WWE stars.

