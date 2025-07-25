Two WWE Superstars to turn face and help AJ Styles win the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

After their match was cancelled for Night of Champions, AJ Styles will finally face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship. This postponement occurred due to Mysterio claiming he was injured and could not wrestle. He was finally cleared on the last episode of WWE RAW. Despite getting a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Styles still has to deal with the fact that The Judgment Day has the numbers game on their side.Currently, the heel stable is loaded with titles. Regardless of Finn Balor’s personal issues with Dirty Dom, he would not want the stable to look weak with Dirty Dom losing his title. There is no doubt that there could be interference during the match. However, what if two heels turn face and help Styles?Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel on the night of The New Day's 10th anniversary celebrations on the red brand. However, it would appear that they have been completely wasted since then. After turning on Big E and exiling him from the group, the duo was expected to have a strong run as bad guys, and even had significant heat from the WWE Universe. However, that has not happened, and despite winning the World Tag Team Titles once during their heel run, they have barely been utilized.Now that they don’t have the titles anymore and are chasing them, WWE could turn them face. This could happen at SummerSlam, where they could help Styles win the Intercontinental Championship and ally with The Phenomenal One to get the push they really need.The New Day has been one of the most over babyfaces in WWE in the past. This was the reason their heel turn was so shocking. However, since WWE didn’t really make proper use of their turn to the dark side, they could revert to being faces again. If the duo decides to turn face and help AJ Styles win at SummerSlam, he will be indebted to them. This could also result in Styles aiding the two in winning back the World Tag Team Titles. It must be noted that these are just speculations right now, and although the above angle would make sense for the parties involved, only time will tell if it could come to fruition.AJ Styles must walk out of SummerSlam as the new championAJ Styles isn’t just another run-of-the-mill wrestler. He is a multiple-time champion in the Stamford-based company and was also known as Mr. TNA, where he was hugely successful. The Phenomenal One recently returned to the Nashville-based promotion at Slammiversary after over a decade of being away. Having an icon like AJ Styles win the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam not only boosts his status in the company but could also elevate the talent pool that comes from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling to perform in World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans have been complaining that, following WWE's partnership with TNA, their talents have not been booked particularly strongly.This could be the right opportunity to change the narrative. AJ Styles is a fan favorite and someone fans want to see as champion. Moreover, Styles is getting old, and this might be the correct time to bestow him with another title run that he can easily carry for months to come.